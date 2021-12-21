Volunteers wrap presents at Harford Mall to raise fund for group that supports families dealing with cancer

In continued partnership of Chesapeake Cancer Alliance’s efforts to support Cancer LifeNet at The Patricia D. and M. Scot Kaufman Cancer Center, Freedom Federal Credit Union has taken on the sponsorship of the CCA’s Gift Wrap Fundraiser at Harford Mall, according to a news release.
Gift wrapping began in early December and will continue through Dec. 24 at a kiosk in front of Macy’s. CCA aims to raise funds through the event to support Cancer LifeNet’s $1 million annual budget.
Cancer LifeNet is available to any Harford County resident undergoing cancer treatment and offers patients and their families support services and navigation for their treatment plans, lifestyle changes, and the many other impacts of their cancer journey.
“The limitations caused by the pandemic have affected how we raise funds for Cancer LifeNet, but we are energized to do as much as possible to help continue the free supportive care services that the residents of the county facing a cancer diagnosis depend on to help them and their families,” said volunteer coordinator Gail Cook in the news release.
Mike MacPherson, president and CEO of Freedom Federal Credit Union, joined the board of directors for the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation in 2017, and has been instrumental in shaping the credit union’s support for the foundation, according to the news release.
“Freedom continues to be a proud supporter and advocate for the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation and their mission to deliver quality health care services to the Harford County community,” stated MacPherson in the news release. “It is an honor for us to once again sponsor and volunteer at this fundraiser, which benefits such a great cause.”
The CCA Gift Wrap Fundraiser is an effort put on by many volunteers, who can wrap their holiday gifts for a nominal fee while supporting Cancer LifeNet.