Port Deposit group hosts Christmas with the Ponies event

The Aegis
Dec 24, 2021 5:00 AM

The Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program celebrated the holiday spirit in early December as it hosted its Christmas with the Ponies event at Rolling Hills Ranch in Port Deposit, according to a news release.

Patrick Dixon and Lisa Sergio, both from Port Deposit, welcomed visitors as they arrived. Sergio gave out scavenger hunt materials and invited children to bring the papers back to receive a prize.

As the children entered the barn they could have their pictures taken with St. Nicholas and Cotton, Freedom Hills’ miniature donkey. Children got their faces painted, played games and decorated horse shoes for Christmas decorations. Of course, the highlight was riding the ponies.

Christian music artists David Reed and Michelle Kipp, both from Rising Sun, enhanced the Christmas spirit by performing, according to the release.

Freedom Hills TRP athletes and volunteers presentation of a Live Nativity Scene at Rolling Hills Ranch in Port Deposit, Maryland. (Courtesy Photo)

Freedom Hills TRP athletes and volunteers also presented a Nativity scene. Sandy Touchtone, of Elkton, was the narrator.

For those who missed the event, the Christmas with the Ponies celebration is held the first Sunday of each December.

Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program, a Premier Center for Professional Association for Therapeutic Horsemanship, welcomes anyone who happens to have a disability to come and enjoy the therapy of riding horses, according to the release. The center also offers volunteer opportunities and several events throughout the year. Check its website www.freedomhills.org for more information.

Rolling Hills Ranch offers riding lessons year round for everyone from beginners through advanced riders as well as camps, jumper shows, a bed and breakfast, pony parties and weddings. For more about this organization, go to www.rollinghillsranch.org.

Ariel McCormack riding a pony at the Rolling Hills Ranch Christmas celebration. (Positive Works Photography)
