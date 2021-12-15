Port Deposit native’s artwork on display at Cecil College show

Port Deposit native Kellie Huller’s work is on display as part of Cecil College Fall 2021 Art and Design Student Exhibition at Elkton Station Gallery, the college announced in a new release.
Huller created two- and three-dimensional pieces throughout the pandemic and into the fall semester in preparation for her capstone project. These projects are long-term investigative ventures that culminate in a final portfolio, according to the release.
“Growing up in rural Cecil County has been a genuine inspiration to me as an artist with all of its great sources of varied landscapes,” said Huller, who will be completing her associate degree in May, according to the news release. “One of the significant influences in my development has been the natural world, from fields and forests to pebbles and bones.”
As a home-schooled student, Huller’s exposure to nature’s beauty was extensive because of Port Deposit’s magnificent scenery.
“Since I was a small child, I have been enamored with nature. From the minute details of how a snail shell curves into itself, to the majesty of the Grand Canyon, to mysterious ocean-dwelling creatures, there are endless phenomena to fascinate the mind. From this, my portfolio is largely made up of nature, wild and domestic animals, and landscapes,” said Huller in the release.
There are several artists from whom Huller draws inspiration. The late television personality and artist Bob Ross’ ability to create picturesque landscapes of towering mountains over calm lakes and forests with just the flick of the brush heightened Huller’s imagination, as did the psychedelic illustrations of Ikegami Yoriyuki, according to the release. His mesmerizing paintings capture a carefully balanced mixture of delight and mystery through color usage.
Huller’s portfolio displays a range of polychromatic color schemes in which contrasting colors are layered, usually involving bright primary hues.
“My sculpture and ceramic works are inspired by organic forms found in the natural world. I greatly appreciate how the English sculptor Henry Moore kept natural items such as pebbles, bones, and driftwood in his studio for inspiration. I have my small collection of found items and natural objects that inspire me,” said Huller, who sees her work as an ever-growing collection of tributes to the natural world.
The Fall 2021 Art and Design Student Exhibition is now open for public viewing in the Elkton Station Gallery. The gallery is open Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to the pandemic, there was no opening reception for this exhibition. The exhibit can also be viewed virtually by visiting the Cecil College Art Galleries on Flickr.