Harford County Public Library announces second season of virtual cooking show featuring chef John Shields

“I can’t wait to get started with another exciting season of ‘Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table.’ It has been tremendous fun as we cook, chat and discover all the best the Bay — and its tapestry of local growers and producers — has to offer,” said Chef John. “Season 2 promises to be a blast, and our array of luminary kitchen guests will make this a season not to miss. And I’m looking forward to reuniting with our wonderful community of virtual cooks once again!”