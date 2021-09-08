Power outage closes Bel Air high school on Harford County’s first day of school year

A continuing power outage shuttered C. Milton Wright High School on the first day of the new school year.
Harford County Public Schools posted to Twitter that the continuing outage meant that the school would be closed to students and staff Wednesday, and all after school and athletic activities were canceled. Baltimore Gas and Electric is working on a solution now, but the school system expects to see students return to the classroom Thursday.
According to BGE’s outage tracker, an outage was reported in the area of C. Milton Wright on Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. That loss of power could have been caused by an equipment problem, according to the tracker. BGE said the power is expected to be restored by 12:15 p.m.
Many other schools in Harford County opened for the new school year Wednesday. Students and staff are required to wear masks in schools, which has become a hotly debated issue at public meetings.
Multiple speakers at Tuesday’s meeting of the county council railed against mask mandates in schools, and more than 100 parents protested an August meeting of the Board of Education creating an atmosphere so unruly that the room had to be cleared.