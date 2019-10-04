Thanks to Tom Vincenti and his Reunion Committee for their year-long efforts spent planning the 50th Reunion of the Havre de Grace High School Class of 1969. My hubby caught up with old friends and I made new ones last Friday at MacGregor’s and last Saturday at The Bayou. We especially enjoyed the surprise appearance by the 2019 HdG Warriors Cheerleaders, courtesy of Merrill Daugherty.
Allen Colenda, Principio Furnace, enjoyed a birthday bowling party with his family Sept. 29. Roger Ball of Port Deposit, class president of the PHS Class of 1969, celebrated his birthday Sept. 30. Jan Kuhs, S. Main Street, was wished a happy birthday Oct. 2. Wayne Bitner, Rising Sun, celebrated his big day Oct. 3 and Matthew Pierce celebrates today Oct. 4.
The American Legion 194 in Rising Sun at 336 E. Main St. provides music every Friday evening in the lounge from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Enjoy the music with DJ “Kruisin Karaoke” tonight. The “Dave Mark Band” will perform on Friday, Oct. 11.
The Darlington Apple Festival is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 pm. in and around Darlington.
“Cruise On In” to the Conowingo Gas Company, 195 Rock Springs Road in Conowingo, this Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Enjoy food and drinks, music and 50/50 drawing. Admission is free but your $5 donation entitles you to a door prize ticket and a goodie bag. Call 410-378-3200 for information. Proceeds will benefit the Shriners Hospital of Philadelphia.
Kilby Cream sponsors a monthly vendor event on the first Monday of each month. Shop and eat on Monday, Oct. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. at 129 Strohmaier Lane, Rising Sun.
Flu shots will be given at Ray of Hope Mission, on Friday, Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. The mission is located at 960 Craigtown Road, Port Deposit.
Good Shepherd School will sponsor its monthly All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Their normal date would have been Oct. 6, but the Crab Feast is set for that day so the breakfast moved to the second Sunday of October.
The Port Deposit Heritage Museum in the Paw Paw Building at 98 N. Main St. will next be open to the public on Sunday, Oct. 13 from 1 to 5 p.m.
After a two-month summer break, the monthly bingo has resumed at the VFW Post 8185. The next monthly bingo will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the post located at 520 Susquehanna River Road.
Plan to have spooky good time at the “Fright Night Bingo” on Friday, Oct. 18 in Minker Hall, 920 Principio Furnace Road, Perryville. Doors will squeak open at 5 p.m. and early birds will start at 6 p.m. Advance tickets are $40 per person. Tickets at the door will cost $45. Enjoy dinner at intermission. Come in costume and receive a complimentary U-Pick-Em card. Call Brenda at 443-309-9524 for more info.
The Ladies Auxiliary to the Water Witch Fire Co. will sponsor a “Bags and Bangles Bingo” on Saturday, Oct. 19. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the bingo will start at 7 p.m. Prizes will be Vera Bradley and Thirty-One Bags as well as Alex and Ani Bracelets. Call Anne at 410-378-3338 for info or seat reservations.