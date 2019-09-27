Port Deposit: Two new shops opened on Main Street

Two new shops are opening in town: Mildred and Co. is opening soon at 8 S. Main St., and Cool Beans Market just opened at 14 S. Main St. Cool Beans Market is a coffee shop and convenience store. Let’s give them both a hearty, “Welcome to Port Deposit!”
Rise ‘N Grind Café in Rising Sun sponsored their first “Open Mike Night” hosted by Eric Pierce last Friday, and then on Saturday morning, local musician Garrett entertained the café visitors from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Congratulations to old friends Margaret and Gene Murray of Bel Air as they celebrated their wedding anniversary Sept. 21.
Ron Rapposelli of Rising Sun added a year to his age on Sept. 20. Gerri Longacre of Port enjoyed birthday greetings Sept. 22. Sandee Hopkins of Bel Air, and Denise Liberatore of Havre de Grace, celebrated that day as well. Norman “Spike” Wilson of Perryville also celebrated Sept. 22. Vicky Rinkerman should be wished a happy birthday today, Sept. 27.
The American Legion 194 in Rising Sun at 336 E. Main St. provides music every Friday evening in the lounge from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. The band “Take 2” will perform tonight, Sept. 27. Enjoy the music with DJ “Kruisin Karaoke” on Oct. 4.
The Tome Visitor’s Center, better known as the “Gas House,” will be open on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. This may be its last open day for this season.
Good Shepherd Catholic School’s Annual Crab Feast is set for Sunday, Oct. 6 from 1 to 5 p.m. in Cifaldo Hall. Watch the Ravens take on the Steelers and enjoy steamed crabs, crab bisque and other yummy food from The Wellwood in Charlestown. Tickets are $50 per person. Call the school at 410-642-6265 and get your tickets now.
“Cruise On In” to the Conowingo Gas Company, 195 Rock Springs Road in Conowingo, on Oct. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. Enjoy food and drinks, music and 50/50 drawing. Admission is free but your $5 donation entitles you to a door prize ticket and a goodie bag. Call 410-378-3200 for information. Proceeds will benefit the Shriners Hospital of Philadelphia.
The Ladies Auxiliary to the Maryland State Fireman’s Association will gather for the Fall Conference in Millington on Saturday, Oct. 12. All auxiliaries in the state of Maryland will be represented. This statewide meeting will be chaired by the current President of the LAMSFA, Level Fire Company’s Lori Denbow.
The Port Deposit Heritage Museum in the Paw Paw Building at 98 N. Main St. will next be open to the public Sunday, Oct. 13 from 1 to 5 p.m.
After a two-month summer break, the monthly bingo has resumed at the VFW Post 8185. The next monthly bingo will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the post located at 520 Susquehanna River Road.