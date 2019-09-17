Port Deposit: Old Mill Car show is Saturday in Conowingo

Wayne Hill, president of the Bainbridge Museum Association, thanks all those who celebrated Bainbridge Day with him in Port Deposit last Sunday.
From the efforts of Ramona Bunn and Andy Murphy in the Museum, to the opening remarks from Del. Kevin Hornberger, to Ship 166 from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to the interns from the University of Delaware, to Rebekah Ragan’s audio-visual presentation, to the Navy Jazz Quartet, to the vendors downtown, to the Base Tours at Gate 14 ... everyone and everything combined to make the day a rousing success!
Congratulations to Rebecca and Kevin Clark of Perryville as they celebrated their wedding anniversary Sept. 14.
Members of the Perryville High School Class of 1969 celebrated their 50th high school reunion last weekend. Forty-seven partied at the American Legion Post 135 on Friday, 60 gathered at the Bayou Restaurant on Saturday, and 37 picnicked at the Colenda home in Perryville on Sunday. Class President Roger Ball, of Port Deposit, served as emcee. Out-of-state attendees came from Delaware and Pennsylvania as well as North and South Carolina, North Dakota, Missouri, Montana, Florida, Virginia and Kentucky. Old friendships were renewed and new friendships were created.
Happy birthday wishes to Donna Logan of Perryville as she celebrated Sept. 16 and to Joyce Eder of Conowingo who blew out her candles Sept. 17.
After a two-month summer break, the monthly Tuesday night bingo resumed at the VFW Post 8185 on Sept. 17. The next monthly bingo will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the post located at 520 Susquehanna River Road.
Congratulations to Aimee and Chad Saylor as they celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary Sept. 18.
Joanne Roland of Perryville enjoyed birthday greetings Sept. 19.
The American Legion 194 in Rising Sun at 336 E. Main St. provides music every Friday evening in the lounge from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tonight, Sept. 20, enjoy “Western Night” with DJ “Kruisin Karaoke.” The band “Take 2” will perform next Friday, Sept. 27.
Come out to the 2019 Annual Fall Old Mill Car Show on Saturday at 158 Old Mill Road, Conowingo. Staging starts at 10 a.m. and the event begins at noon. The entry fee is $10 and all types are welcome — historic, classic, modern, late model, truck, SUV, bikes and specialty. Look for food, prizes, DJ, swap meet and vendors. Contact Otto at 443-877-8722 for information.
The Port Deposit Heritage Museum in the Paw Paw Building at 98 N. Main St. will next be open to the public this Sunday, Sept. 22, from 1 to 5 p.m.
The Auxiliary to the VFW Post 8185 will sponsor a Quarter Auction on Sunday. Doors will open at noon and the auction will start at 1 p.m. Vendors include Vera Bradley, Park Lane Jewelry, Tupperware, Pampered Chef, Thirty-One bags and more. The $10 admission includes lunch and two paddles. Call Anne at 410-378-3338 for information or seat reservations.
“Cruise On In” to the Conowingo Gas Company, 195 Rock Springs Road in Conowingo, on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. Enjoy food and drinks, music and 50/50 drawing. Admission is free but your $5 donation entitles you to a door prize ticket and a goodie bag. Call 410-378-3200 for information. Proceeds will benefit the Shriners Hospital of Philadelphia.