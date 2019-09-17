Port Deposit: Old Mill Car show is Saturday in Conowingo

Members of the Perryville High School Class of 1969 celebrated their 50th high school reunion last weekend. Forty-seven partied at the American Legion Post 135 on Friday, 60 gathered at the Bayou Restaurant on Saturday, and 37 picnicked at the Colenda home in Perryville on Sunday. Class President Roger Ball, of Port Deposit, served as emcee. Out-of-state attendees came from Delaware and Pennsylvania as well as North and South Carolina, North Dakota, Missouri, Montana, Florida, Virginia and Kentucky. Old friendships were renewed and new friendships were created.