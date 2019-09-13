Port Deposit: Bainbridge Day activities set throughout the day Sunday

The Tome Memorial Complex project is getting under way in an effort to re-purpose and re-use Nesbitt Hall, the Methodist parsonage, and Tome Memorial United Methodist Church. This 501c(3) nonprofit organization is raising funds to stabilize the buildings and it needs your help. In addition, a GoFundMe site sponsored by the Port Deposit Heritage Corporation at gf.me/u/u9pzj4 has been established on Facebook to raise funds to replace the roof on the Paw Paw Building, the fourth building in the complex. Heritage President George Maldeis is working with the Tome Memorial Complex organizers to restore and then preserve the buildings in the “Methodist Triangle.”