Port Deposit: Bainbridge Day activities set throughout the day Sunday

Wayne Hill, president of the Bainbridge Museum Association, invites you all to Bainbridge Day which is set for this Sunday, Sept. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. throughout Port Deposit. Visit the vendors and the Bainbridge Museum in the center of town.
Take tours of the former Naval Base at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. at Gate 14, 700 block Jacob Tome Memorial Highway. Bus tours remain $5 per person or $10 per family. The Navy Saxophone Quartet will perform in concert at 2 p.m. in the Presbyterian Church at 44 S. Main St.
Hill and Rebekah Ragan will give a slide presentation on “The History of Bainbridge” at 3 p.m. in the Presbyterian Church. Call Wayne at 1-800-874-4558 for more information.
The Port Deposit Heritage Museum in the Paw Paw Building will also open for Bainbridge Day this Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The museum curator plans to sell Heritage Cookbooks and the book, “Steps,” as a vendor in the town square that day. “Steps’ was written by Barbara Bolgiano about her Irish ancestors in Port Deposit.
The Tome Memorial Complex project is getting under way in an effort to re-purpose and re-use Nesbitt Hall, the Methodist parsonage, and Tome Memorial United Methodist Church. This 501c(3) nonprofit organization is raising funds to stabilize the buildings and it needs your help. In addition, a GoFundMe site sponsored by the Port Deposit Heritage Corporation at gf.me/u/u9pzj4 has been established on Facebook to raise funds to replace the roof on the Paw Paw Building, the fourth building in the complex. Heritage President George Maldeis is working with the Tome Memorial Complex organizers to restore and then preserve the buildings in the “Methodist Triangle.”
Congratulations to the North East Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary as they celebrated 90 years of service to the community. They were guests of honor at a dinner last Saturday evening in the Chesapeake Banquet Hall in North East. Current auxiliary President Ruth Gonce welcomed fire company members and auxiliary members from the six local fire companies as well as from the Cecil County and Maryland state organizations. Several dignitaries were on hand including North East’s mayor Robert Knight, Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy, and County Council members Jackie Gregory and Al Miller.
Congratulations to Ashley and Zach Ewing as they celebrated their first wedding anniversary Sept. 8.
Sisters Christine Gibson Farley and Elizabeth Gibson, both of Conowingo, celebrated their birthdays on the same day, Sept. 12.
The American Legion 194 in Rising Sun provides music every Friday evening in the lounge from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tonight, Sept. 13, the band Raising Cain will perform. Next Friday, Sept. 20, enjoy Western Night with DJ Kruisin Karaoke.
The Tome Visitors Center will open Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at 1200 Rowland Drive at the north end of Marina Park. Park at Marina Park and walk north along the river or park near the center of town and walk south from Lee’s Landing.
The Cecil County-Wide Ladies Auxiliary met Thursday in the Rising Sun Fire Company Banquet Hall.
Members of the Perryville High School Class of 1969 are celebrating their 50th high school reunion this weekend at the American Legion Post 135 on Friday, at the Bayou Restaurant on Saturday, and at a picnic on Sunday.
The Harmony Masonic Lodge 53, 1510 Jacob Tome Memorial Highway, will serve a breakfast buffet Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Doors are open to the public for this event.
St. Patrick’s Chapel, located at 287 Pleasant Grove Road in Conowingo, will celebrate 200 years of Christian service on Saturday at 10 a.m. Built by Irish canal-diggers and boatmen in 1819, the little chapel is a testament to the Bill of Rights, enabling all to enjoy freedom of religion in the U.S. They built the chapel on the bluff above the Susquehanna River because they could.
The Ladies Auxiliary to the Water Witch Fire Company will sponsor a Crop Day on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the VFW Post 8185, located at 520 Susquehanna River Road. Call Sheila tonight at 443-350-6597 if you are interested in reserving your $35 spot. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be served by the Ladies Auxiliary. All proceeds will benefit the WWFC Ladies Auxiliary.