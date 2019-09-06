Port Deposit: A banner month for Water Witch fire company

The Port Deposit Heritage Museum in the Paw Building, located at 98 N. Main St., will open Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. The museum opens on the second and fourth Sundays each month from May to October. In addition, the museum will also open for Bainbridge Day on Sunday, Sept. 15 from noon to 4 p.m. The museum curator plans to sell Heritage Cookbooks and the book, “Steps,” as a vendor in the town square that day. “Steps" was written by Barbara Bolgiano about her Irish ancestors in Port Deposit.