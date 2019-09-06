Port Deposit: A banner month for Water Witch fire company

August was a banner month for the Water Witch Fire Company. On Aug. 15, House No. 3 (Conowingo Station) celebrated its 20th anniversary. On Aug. 25, House No. 2 (Woodlawn Station) celebrated its 25th anniversary. And the entire Water Witch Fire Company celebrated its 175th anniversary Aug. 30. Next month, the company’s ambulance service will celebrate its 55th anniversary Sept. 13. Congratulations!
Much sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Bill Barton, long-time owner/operator of Jumbo Jimmy’s Crab Shack. Bill passed away Aug. 28.
Rebecca Colenda Clark of Perryville and Diane Sullins Gutowski of Port Deposit celebrated birthdays Aug. 31. George Logan of Perryville added a year to his age Sept. 1.
Bob and Jan Kuhs, S. Main Street, celebrated their anniversary Sept. 1. Jason and Angie Bierly, of Columbia, celebrated their 18th anniversary the same day.
Rebecca Hipkins Guerrero of North East and Palma Gibson Johnson of Sun City, California, celebrated mutual birthdays Sept. 3. And Lisa Tome Holmes of North East added a year to her age today, Sept. 6.
The American Legion 194 in Rising Sun provides music every Friday evening in the lounge from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tonight, enjoy DJ “Kruisin Karaoke.” Next Friday, Sept. 13, the band, “Raisin Cain” will perform.
The Tome Visitors Center will open Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at 1200 Rowland Drive at the north end of Marina Park. Park at Marina Park and walk north along the river or walk south from Lee’s Landing.
The Port Deposit Heritage Museum in the Paw Building, located at 98 N. Main St., will open Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. The museum opens on the second and fourth Sundays each month from May to October. In addition, the museum will also open for Bainbridge Day on Sunday, Sept. 15 from noon to 4 p.m. The museum curator plans to sell Heritage Cookbooks and the book, “Steps,” as a vendor in the town square that day. “Steps" was written by Barbara Bolgiano about her Irish ancestors in Port Deposit.
The Cecil County-Wide Ladies Auxiliary will meet Thursday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. in the Rising Sun Fire Company Banquet Hall.
The Perryville High School Class of 1969 is preparing for their 50th high school reunion on the weekend of September 13, 14 and 15. The anticipation is building!
The Harmony Masonic Lodge 53, 1810 Jacob Tome Memorial Hwy., will serve a breakfast buffet on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Dr. Bill Pare reminded me that St. Patrick’s Chapel, located at 287 Pleasant Grove Road in Conowingo, will celebrate 200 years of Christian service on Saturday, September 14 at 10 a.m.
The Ladies Auxiliary to the Water Witch Fire Company will sponsor a Crop Day on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the VFW Post 8185, located at 520 Susquehanna River Road. Call Sheila tonight at 443-350-6597 if you are interested in reserving your $35 spot. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served by the Ladies Auxiliary. All proceeds will benefit the WWFC Ladies Auxiliary.
Bainbridge Day is coming up on Sunday, Sept. 15 from noon to 4 p.m. throughout Port Deposit. Visit the vendors and the Bainbridge Museum in the center of town. Take tours of the former Naval Base at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. at Gate 14, 700 block Jacob Tome Memorial Hwy. Bus tours remain $5 per person or $10 per family. The Navy Saxophone Quartet will perform in concert at 2 p.m. in the Presbyterian Church at 44 S. Main St. Wayne Hill and Rebekah Ragan will give a Slide Presentation on “The History of Bainbridge” at 3 p.m. in the Presbyterian Church.