Port Deposit: VFW Auxiliary national president visits Cecil County

At VFW Post 7687 in Chesapeake City, Haake was greeted by cheering, flag-waving auxiliary members from all over the state of Maryland. Immediate Past National President Sandi Kriebel served as emcee and Haake was served a Maryland crab cake and Southern Fried Chicken by the members of Post 7687. After dinner, she accepted donations to her “special project” — Service Dogs for Veterans. Three members of Port Deposit’s VFW Post 8185 Auxiliary — Anne Gibson, Stephanie Gibson and this writer — attended the dinner. The following day, President Haake visited Perry Point Veterans Administration Hospital and then journeyed to Delaware for her official visit to our neighboring state.