Port Deposit: VFW Auxiliary national president visits Cecil County

On Aug. 19, the National President of the VFW Auxiliary Peggy Haake of Hawaii made her official visit to Maryland — right here in Cecil County. President Haake first visited the MCVET (Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training) facility in Baltimore and then she traveled up I-95 to Elkton and turned down Route 213 to Chesapeake City.
At VFW Post 7687 in Chesapeake City, Haake was greeted by cheering, flag-waving auxiliary members from all over the state of Maryland. Immediate Past National President Sandi Kriebel served as emcee and Haake was served a Maryland crab cake and Southern Fried Chicken by the members of Post 7687. After dinner, she accepted donations to her “special project” — Service Dogs for Veterans. Three members of Port Deposit’s VFW Post 8185 Auxiliary — Anne Gibson, Stephanie Gibson and this writer — attended the dinner. The following day, President Haake visited Perry Point Veterans Administration Hospital and then journeyed to Delaware for her official visit to our neighboring state.
VFW Post 6027 located at 815 Turkey Point Road, North East, held a successful car wash Aug. 24, thanks to Cub Scout Pack 131. Donations benefited MCVET.
The Perryville High School Class of 1964 enjoyed their 55th high school reunion Aug. 25 at Windfields, Farmington.
Dr. Bill Pare of Colora enjoyed birthday wishes Aug. 25. Chip Helm celebrated his big day on Aug. 26.
Congratulations to Margherita and Tom Coudon as they celebrated their wedding anniversary on Aug. 27.
RoseAnne Riale of Colora blew out 89 candles on Aug. 28. Norman Hasson Jr. of Rising Sun was wished a happy birthday Aug. 29. Millie Jones of Elkton adds a year to her age today, Aug. 30.
The American Legion 194 in Rising Sun provides music every Friday evening in the lounge from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tonight, the band, “Across the Tracks” will perform. Next Friday, Sept. 6 enjoy DJ “Kruisin Karaoke.”
The Tome Visitors Center will open Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at 1200 Rowland Drive at the north end of Marina Park. Park at Marina Park and walk north along the river or walk south from Lee’s Landing. The Tome Visitors Center, or what we locals call the “Gas House,” sits along the river opposite the Navy Jetty.
Have a safe and happy Labor Day weekend!
The Port Deposit Heritage Museum in the Paw Building is located at 98 N. Main St. It will open Sunday Sept. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. The museum opens on the second and fourth Sundays each month from May to October. In addition, the museum will open for Bainbridge Day on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 1 to 5 p.m.
The Harmony Masonic Lodge 53, 1810 Jacob Tome Memorial Highway, will serve breakfast Sept. 14 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The Ladies Auxiliary to the Water Witch Fire Company will sponsor a Crop Day on Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the VFW Post 8185, located at 520 Susquehanna River Road. Call Sheila at 443-350-6597 if you are interested in reserving your $35 spot. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be served by the Ladies Auxiliary. Proceeds will benefit the WWFC Ladies Auxiliary.
Bishop Francis Malooly will celebrate Mass on Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Chapel, 287 Pleasant Grove Road, Conowingo, to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the founding of the little chapel in 1819 by Irish boatmen and canal workers. The Irish Jasper Green will perform and refreshments will be served following the service.
Bainbridge Day is coming up on Sunday, Sept. 15 from noon to 4 p.m. throughout Port Deposit. Visit the vendors and the Bainbridge Museum in the center of town. Take tours of the former Naval Base at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. at Gate 14, 700 Jacob Tome Memorial Highway. Bus tours remain $5 per person or $10 per family.