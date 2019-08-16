Port Deposit: Heritage Museum curator offering to digitize old photos

It’s getting sadly redundant, but another local passed away and our town is again mourning a loss. Elaine Spencer Jones of Grapeview, Texas died on July 29 following a short illness. In addition to her family in Texas, Elaine left family here in this area including her brothers Buzzy and Ray and sister Brenda Zellman and their families.
Speedy recovery to Ethan Farley, great-grandson of Anne and Steve Gibson, Barton Road. Ethan is recovering from heart surgery at DuPont Children’s Hospital.
Received a call last week from Clark Old of Havre de Grace, letting me know that the Havre de Grace United Methodist Church plans to sponsor a Scouts BSA (formerly Boy Scouts of America) girls troop, which will meet on Sunday evenings at the church. Interested? Call Bill Bryan at 443-243-1487 for information. In addition, Clark reminded me that Cub Scout Pack 967 is now admitting girls to that Pack.
Brian Caffrey celebrated his birthday Aug. 6. Phyllis Crabbe Hopkins of Perryville enjoyed birthday wishes on Aug. 9. Catherine Creswell, Burlin Road, was a 91st birthday celebrant Aug. 10. Best wishes, Sissy!
The American Legion 194 in Rising Sun provides music every Friday evening in the lounge from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tonight, Aug. 16, enjoy a Hawaiian Luau with “Kruisin Karaoke.” Next Friday, Aug. 23, the “Lost Train Band” will perform.
The Tome Visitors Center will open Saturday, Aug. 17, from noon to 4 p.m. at 1200 Rowland Drive at the north end of Marina Park. Park at Marina Park and walk north along the river or walk south from Lee’s Landing. The Tome Visitors Center, or what we locals call the “Gas House,” sits along the river opposite the Navy Jetty.
The curator of the Port Deposit Heritage Museum in the Paw Building is offering to digitize old photos in order to save them. After Kathleen digitizes your vintage photos, she will return the originals to you. The museum is located at 98 N. Main St. It will open on Sunday, Aug. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. The museum opens on the second and fourth Sundays each month from May to October. Let me know if you are interested in this amazing offer.
The Bainbridge Museum Association continues to open the Bainbridge Museum at 6 S. Main St. on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. The group will sponsor Bainbridge Day on Sunday, Sept. 15. Vendors are wanted. Spaces can be requested at $10 per space. Contact me at jobierly69@aol.com for more details.
The opening ceremony begins that day at noon in town square. Visit the Bainbridge Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. The Navy Band Jazz ensemble will perform a free concert at 2 p.m. in the Presbyterian Church, and an audio-visual presentation will follow at 3 p.m. Bus tours of the former Navy base will originate at Gate 14 at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. A $5 donation per person is requested for the bus tours.