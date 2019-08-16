Port Deposit: Heritage Museum curator offering to digitize old photos

The curator of the Port Deposit Heritage Museum in the Paw Building is offering to digitize old photos in order to save them. After Kathleen digitizes your vintage photos, she will return the originals to you. The museum is located at 98 N. Main St. It will open on Sunday, Aug. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. The museum opens on the second and fourth Sundays each month from May to October. Let me know if you are interested in this amazing offer.