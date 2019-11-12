Two men, including one with a gun, robbed the Popeyes restaurant in Edgewood Friday night after it closed.
Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called around 11:40 p.m. to the eatery in the 1000 block of Woodbridge Center Way, according to a news release.
Employees told police two unknown males wearing all black clothing and masks entered the business through an unlocked door after closing and confronted an employee, the Sheriff’s Office said.
One of the robbers displayed the handgun and both took several employees’ cell phones and cash before running off.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about Friday’s robbery is asked to call Detective Golden, or report tips anonymously by calling Harford Crime Solvers at 888-540-8477, submitting a tip online at www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted, or sending a text to “CRIMES” (274637) beginning the message with “MCS” then adding information. Tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 reward if information leads to an arrest or indictment, according to the sheriff’s office.
Days earlier, on Nov. 3, Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the restaurant around 4:30 p.m. for two men fighting inside.
The incident was between a customer and an employee after the customer demanded a refund, Kyle Andersen, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said.
It did not appear to be related to Popeye’s recent release of its chicken sandwich, which has generated several incidents, including a fatal stabbing in Prince George’s County.