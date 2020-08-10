10 Harford high schools could be used at voting centers in November election if plan approved by Gov. Hogan

Harford County’s 10 public high schools could be used as voting centers for the Presidential Election, where anyone could vote, regardless of their precinct, under a proposal unanimously approved Friday by the Maryland State Board of Elections.
If approved by Gov. Larry Hogan, the plan would convert Maryland’s public high schools — or an equivalent number of 282 places — for in-person voting and opening early voting sites for an approximate total of 360 locations to vote on Nov. 3. However, the state board members acknowledged that their plan was not in line with the governor’s earlier admonition to avoid closing polling locations, which Hogan said could disenfranchise voters.
After some discussion, the board concluded it may as well ask the governor for approval and will prepare a letter to the governor requesting approval for the plan.
“He is either going to do it or he is not going to do it,” board member Patrick “P.J.” Hogan, no relation to the governor, said at the meeting.
A spokesperson for the governor’s office said the letter the board sent was being reviewed Monday. A representative for the Harford County Board of Elections declined to speak to the specifics or feasibility of the proposed plan Monday.
If the governor does not approve the proposal, the Board of Elections could defer to its original plan of consolidating voting centers, Chairman Michael Cogan said.
Harford would shrink from 63 precincts to 34 if it were forced to consolidate, acting director of the Harford County Board of Elections Kimberley Slusar wrote to the state board.
The Maryland Association of Election Officials’ has estimated that November’s election would have the highest turnout of any Presidential Election in Maryland’s history, with 85% of its approximately 4 million registered voters turning out. The association projected that half would vote in-person and half would vote by mail.
Though local boards of elections had unanimously favored the association’s plan to open 162 voting centers statewide, multiple jurisdictions have prepared to consolidate polling places amid a stark shortage of election judges across the state.
In Harford County, 400 election judges have already opted out of the November election as fears of the coronavirus circulate. Many of the judges — who usually return year over year — are older, putting them at greater risk for developing a serious case of COVID-19.
In Harford, 662 judges on record are at least 60 years old, Slusar wrote in an email. Harford County typically requires 816 judges to run an in-person election smoothly; fewer, Slusar wrote, would result in longer lines at polling places. The county is still working to open all 63 of its voting precincts, but would change course if the plan is approved by the governor.
“There has been no decision regarding using the high school[s] for voting,” Slusar wrote Monday.
Hogan offered additional administrative leave to state employees who wished to work as election judges, but 14,000 positions were still vacant statewide, the state board reported Wednesday.
Harford County government has been working with the county’s board of elections because its facilities are used as polling places on election day and for early voting. The county is also working with the board to use the McFaul Activities Center in Bel Air as a training site for election judges, county spokesperson Cindy Mumby said.
P.J. Hogan, the vice chair of the state elections board, said that high schools fit the ticket for voting centers: they are population-based, spacious and well-connected to roads. The question of whether local boards of education would allow use of their facilities given their schedules for opening schools was a topic of discussion at Friday’s meeting.
“Any board of education around the state that doesn’t assist us in this, shame on them,” Hogan said.
Earlier in the meeting, the the elections board considered the Maryland Association of Election Officials’ plan of opening voting centers at 162 Maryland high schools for the November election — a similar course of action to what the board ultimately approved. That plan, president of the association David Garreis said at Friday’s meeting, would enable local boards to run the election efficiently while complying with public health guidelines.
That plan would have placed eight voting centers in Harford County.
Garreis said voting centers would decrease voter confusion compared to counties’ plans to consolidate their voting sites. In reducing the number of places residents can vote, local boards would have to notify voters of their new locations. Voting centers, as places where anyone living in the county can vote, would eliminate that and realize a savings on the pecuniary and time costs of notifying voters, training judges and staffing multiple centers, Garreis said.
Chairman Michael Cogan balked at the association’s plan, saying the governor had not indicated that he would give the board the authority to open the voting centers. Prior to Friday’s meeting, Gov. Hogan wrote a letter discouraging the state board from closing poll locations.
Although he ultimately voted in favor of a similar proposal, Cogan worried the governor would shoot down the request to use high schools as voting centers and the board would be back to square one.
“I am concerned that we are just going to say ‘we did receive your letter … but we are going to send you the same thing you were talking about anyway.’ I don’t see that as productive,” Cogan said. “I have substantial concern about the fact that we have no authority to do what you want us to do.”