The teens, now grown men, were tried, convicted and sentenced to prison for the rape based on their confessions, which all five have said were coerced by New York Police Department investigators. The convictions of Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise were overturned in 2002 after prison inmate Matias Reyes met Wise while both were in the same prison and confessed to the rape — DNA evidence from the scene matched Reyes but none of the five youths charged with the crime.