xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police Unity Tour honoring fallen officers stops in Harford

The Aegis
Oct 14, 2021 12:53 PM
The group of riders participating in the Police Unity Tour get back on the road headed for Washington D.C. after a stop at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
The group of riders participating in the Police Unity Tour get back on the road headed for Washington D.C. after a stop at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct Tuesday, October 12, 2021. (courtesy Kyle Anderson Harford County Sheriff's Office/Baltimore Sun Media)

A group of about 100 bicycle riders with the Chapter IX Police Unity Tour made a stop at the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern precinct Tuesday morning as they made their way to Washington, D.C.

The ride which usually takes place in May and coincides with Police Week in Washington, D.C. was postponed in 2021 because of COVID.

Advertisement
The group of riders participating in the Police Unity Tour get back on the road headed for Washington D.C. after a stop at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
The group of riders participating in the Police Unity Tour get back on the road headed for Washington D.C. after a stop at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct Tuesday, October 12, 2021. (courtesy Kyle Anderson Harford County Sheriff's Office/Baltimore Sun Media)

The brief stop at the Southern precinct gave tour riders got a chance to regain their strength before getting back on the road. Members of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and some tour riders participated in a brief wreath laying ceremony to honor the fallen officers of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office as well as those around the country who have died in the line of duty.

According to the group’s website, the mission of the Chapter IX Police Unity Tour is to raise awareness of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty and raise funds for the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The tour plans to get back on its regular schedule next year resuming on May 9-14, 2022 with the planned stop in Harford County.

For more information about this effort, visit: http://www.policeunitytourchapter9.com/

Harford County Sheriff's Office Deputies, from left, Corporal Timothy “Randy” Blevins, Senior Deputy Mark Pilachowski, Deputy First Class Nicholas Marks, Corporal Norman Turner, and Senior Deputy Christopher McGann who participated in the wreath laying ceremony honoring the fallen officers stand with the wreath during a brief ceremony as part of the Police Unity Tour Ride stop at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
Harford County Sheriff's Office Deputies, from left, Corporal Timothy “Randy” Blevins, Senior Deputy Mark Pilachowski, Deputy First Class Nicholas Marks, Corporal Norman Turner, and Senior Deputy Christopher McGann who participated in the wreath laying ceremony honoring the fallen officers stand with the wreath during a brief ceremony as part of the Police Unity Tour Ride stop at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct Tuesday, October 12, 2021. (courtesy Kyle Anderson Harford County Sheriff's Office/Baltimore Sun Media)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Harford County

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement