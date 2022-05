Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 21 Harford County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard members DFC Ben Becker, left, and Sgt. Jim Plumer place a wreath for the fallen officers during a brief ceremony on the Police Unity Tour's scheduled stop Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct in Edgewood Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Police Unity Tour, a group of volunteer cyclists honoring officers who died in the line of duty and raising funds for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, made a stop in Harford County on Wednesday.