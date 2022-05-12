Police Unity Tour rolls through Harford County

Harford County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard members DFC Ben Becker, left, and Sgt. Jim Plumer place a wreath for the fallen officers during a brief ceremony on the Police Unity Tour's scheduled stop Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct in Edgewood Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

On Wednesday, the Police Unity Tour passed through Harford County on its way to Washington. The goal of the tour is to honor law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty and raise funds for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, according to the organization’s website.

The cyclists came from around the country to participate in the annual tour and included law enforcement officers and family members of fallen officers.

Advertisement

The tour began Monday in northern New Jersey and arrived in Harford County on Wednesday morning. The riders paused to honor Harford County’s fallen officers, placing a wreath at the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct in Edgewood.

The cyclists rested and refueled with food and water before rolling out to their overnight stop in Annapolis. They arrived in Washington on Thursday and will hold a candlelight vigil on Friday on the National Mall.

Advertisement

Gov. Larry Hogan proclaimed May 11-17 National Police Week in Maryland, which recognizes the critical work police do to keep communities safe and honors those who lost their lives in the line of duty, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Police Unity Tour riders and others gather around the fallen officers memorial at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct for a brief ceremony during the group's scheduled stop at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct in Edgewood Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard members DFC Ben Becker, left, and Sgt. Jim Plumer place a wreath for the fallen officers during a brief ceremony on the Police Unity Tour's scheduled stop Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct in Edgewood Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Riders on the Police Unity Tour get back on the road to Washington D.C. after a scheduled stop at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct in Edgewood Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Riders on the Police Unity Tour arrive for a scheduled stop at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct in Edgewood Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

A group of Police Unity Tour riders gather for a quick photo while they wait to get back on the road for Washington D.C. after a scheduled stop at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct in Edgewood Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Riders on the Police Unity Tour arrive for a scheduled stop at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct in Edgewood Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

A group of of riders with the Police Unity Tour take a few minutes to relax, grab a quick bite to eat and get ready for the next leg of the trip shortly after arriving for a scheduled stop the Police Unity Tour stop Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct in Edgewood Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The group of Police Unity Tour riders and their support crew gather for a quick photo before mounting up to get back on the road toward Washington D.C. after a scheduled stop the Police Unity Tour stop Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct in Edgewood Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Piper Robert Cleary with the Delaware County Park Police plays as Police Unity Tour riders and others gather around the fallen officers memorial at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct for a brief ceremony during the group's scheduled stop at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct in Edgewood Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Riders on the Police Unity Tour get back on the road to Washington D.C. after a scheduled stop at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct in Edgewood Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Piper Robert Cleary with the Delaware County Park Police plays as Police Unity Tour riders and others gather around the fallen officers memorial at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct for a brief ceremony during the group's scheduled stop at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct in Edgewood Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Riders on the Police Unity Tour get back on the road to Washington D.C. after a scheduled stop at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct in Edgewood Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Photos of fallen officers sit safely in the bag of a rider's bike as the riders prepare to get back on the road to Washington D.C. after a scheduled stop at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct in Edgewood Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Police Unity Tour participants, from left, Sherry Conrad with the Holly Springs Georgia Police Department officer, John-Thomas Burson, Frances and Bill Burson pose for a few photos with teh Harford County Sheriff's Office Tribute vehicle as the group makes a scheduled stop on the Police Unity Tour at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct in Edgewood Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Burson's lost their son, Holly Springs Police Officr Joseph Burson, in a line of duty death in June 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)