Police Unity Tour rolls through Harford County

Harford County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard members DFC Ben Becker, left, and Sgt. Jim Plumer place a wreath for the fallen officers during a brief ceremony on the Police Unity Tour's scheduled stop Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern precinct in Edgewood Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
On Wednesday, the Police Unity Tour passed through Harford County on its way to Washington. The goal of the tour is to honor law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty and raise funds for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, according to the organization’s website.
The cyclists came from around the country to participate in the annual tour and included law enforcement officers and family members of fallen officers.
The tour began Monday in northern New Jersey and arrived in Harford County on Wednesday morning. The riders paused to honor Harford County’s fallen officers, placing a wreath at the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct in Edgewood.
The cyclists rested and refueled with food and water before rolling out to their overnight stop in Annapolis. They arrived in Washington on Thursday and will hold a candlelight vigil on Friday on the National Mall.
Gov. Larry Hogan proclaimed May 11-17 National Police Week in Maryland, which recognizes the critical work police do to keep communities safe and honors those who lost their lives in the line of duty, according to a news release from the governor’s office.