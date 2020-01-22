When Harford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 4500 block of Oak Ridge Drive in Street on Tuesday night for a report of animal cruelty, they were fired upon by a man holed up in a home, and a neighbor was hit by a bullet.
Col. William Davis of the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the rural street at approximately 7 p.m. There, “a suspect came out of the house and started firing rounds in their direction,” Davis said.
Deputies responding to the scene heard continuous gunfire over the radio from deputies at the scene.
Patrol deputies took cover and established a perimeter, warning neighbors that the man was firing from inside his house and refusing to leave. The man, who has not been named by police, fired four volleys — “dozens of rounds,” Davis said — at deputies.
At least one bullet hit a police cruiser, and a neighbor who had been standing outside was struck as well, Davis said. The neighbor was transported to a hospital in York, Pennsylvania, with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Multiple police agencies, including Baltimore County Police and the Maryland State Police, came to support the 30 or so deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at the scene, including their SWAT team and negotiators.
Negotiators were able to contact the man on the phone and persuade him to come outside. By the end of the ordeal, deputies had not fired a single bullet, Davis said.
A dog in the area at the time of the incident died, he said. He could not immediately confirm how the dog died.
Davis said the office had prior experience with the man but would not elaborate.
The man’s motive for shooting at police was unclear, Davis said.
Deputies responded around 7 p.m. and the man was in custody approximately 90 minutes later, said Kyle Andersen, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
Residents were asked to shelter in place while the incident unfolded.
The office said it will release updates Wednesday.