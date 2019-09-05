Pleasantville Road bridge on Harford-Baltimore county line to close for about 3 months

The bridge over Little Gunpowder Falls on the Harford-Baltimore county line is expected to close approximately three months for repairs.
The Pleasantville Road bridge, located about two miles south of Route 152, is slated to close on or about Monday, Sept. 16, according to a news release from Harford County government.
The cost of the Pleasantville Road bridge project, which is being managed by the Baltimore County Department of Public Works, will be split evenly between Baltimore and Harford county governments, according to the release.
Emergency vehicles will not have access to the bridge during its closure. Motorists should make other arrangements if planning to travel this roadway.
Questions about this closure can be directed to the Harford County Department of Public Works at 410-638-3509 est. 1392.
An online map of this and other planned Harford County road closures can be found at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Reports.
Two other bridges in northern Harford County were recently reopened ahead of schedule after being closed last month for cleaning and painting projects.
Duncan Road bridge, located between Long Corner Road and Church Lane in Norrisville, reopened Aug. 28; Channel Road bridge, located between Heaps Road and Carea Road in Norrisville, reopened Aug. 30.