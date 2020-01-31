Aubri Grace Pluhar was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday for the 2017 murder of her boyfriend.
Pluhar, 25 of Havre de Grace, had a well-attended trial, forcing judge Paul W. Ishak to move the proceedings to a larger courtroom that could accommodate the number of family members who turned out to support both sides of the case.
Pluhar pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in December and reached an agreement for a sentence of 12 to 25 years.
Ishak meted out the sentence on the upper end of the guidelines, but below the plea agreement’s maximum, after hearing testimony about her 2½-year-old son she had by Andrew Pizanis, the man she pleaded guilty to murdering.
Havre de Grace police responded to the 800 block of Lafayette Street on July 20, 2017, where they found Pizanis suffering from a severe stab wound to his abdomen. Neighbors had also heard the two arguing early in the morning.
Pizanis was taken to University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, where he died from his injuries the same day.
Pizanis’ immediate family and some friends were present for the sentencing, many reading lengthy statements advocating Pluhar receive the maximum allowable sentence.
Ishak was convinced that Pluhar acted impulsively and was not a remorseless killer. His sentence was “not the end of this case.”
“What the court does has adverse impacts on children,” Ishak said. “We must be mindful that we do not want to cause harm to a child.”
Pluhar had been free for 2½ years to care for the newborn child, who was born shortly after Pizanis was killed. One of Pluhar’s sisters will care for the boy while she is incarcerated, her attorney Catherine Flynn said after the hearing. The child’s grandparents on Pizanis’ side are also permitted visitation at least once a week.
This story will be updated.