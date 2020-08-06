Two Harford playgrounds to temporarily close for slide replacements

Playgrounds in Fallston and Emmorton will be closed to the public for approximately two weeks while repairs are made.
Annie’s Playground in Fallston and Lyn Stacie Getz Playground in Emmorton are scheduled to close from Aug. 18 to Aug. 28 as the slides on both playgrounds are replaced.
The five slides at Lyn Stacie Getz and three at Annie’s are worn and have begun developing cracks, according to a news release from the county. The coronavirus pandemic has delayed manufacturing of new slides, including the elephant slide at Annie’s that was specially made, the release states.
The Lyn Stacie Getz Playground, at the corner of West Ring Factory Road and Route 24, opened in 2001 and Annie’s Playground, at Edgeley Grove Park, opened in 2005.