Pilot killed in plane crash Tuesday night in Havre de Grace, Harford Sheriff’s office says

Harford emergency units are on the scene of an aircraft crash in Havre de Grace that killed the plane’s pilot, according to the county sheriff’s office.

Police, fire and emergency services units responded Tuesday evening to the crash site on the 3600 block of Old Level Road, according to a Harford County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The plane’s only occupant, the pilot, was declared dead on the scene by medics, sheriff’s spokesperson Cristie Hopkins said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, she said.

