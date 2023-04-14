Plane crashes in Fallston, injuring pilot, officials say

A single-engine aircraft crashed Thursday afternoon at the Fallston Airport, injuring the pilot, according to Harford County volunteer firefighting agencies.

Crews arrived at the airport on Reckord Road at about 3:15 p.m. and found the crashed aircraft, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

4/13 FVFAC units along with mutual aid partners are on scene at the Fallston Airpark with a single engine aircraft crash. One patient is being evaluated and Maryland State Police - Aviation Command has been requested for transport to a regional trauma center. pic.twitter.com/yXbKmpbDZ1 — Fallston Fire Co (@FallstonFireCo) April 13, 2023

The pilot was injured, and flown to a trauma center by a Maryland State Police helicopter, according to the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association.

The plane crashed near the departure end of a runway, according to the FAA. The agency and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.