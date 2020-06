Dog of the Week – TRAVIS - Age: 11 months, Color: Black, Breed: Mixed Breed, Gender: Male, Adoption Fee: $250. Oh boy, oh boy, my name is Travis, and I would love to meet you and your family! I sit and give paw, but I'm still learning my manners on leash. I am a smart boy with loads of love to give. I have a lovely singing voice so just make sure your neighbors are okay with my epic songs. I would just love someone to run around with and play with me. Did I mention I love kids too? If I seem like the right fit for you, please email the adoptions counselors at adopt@harfordshelter.org to start our journey today! (Humane Society of Harford County)