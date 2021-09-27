Person hit, killed by Amtrak train in Aberdeen

A regional Amtrak train hit and killed a person who was on the train tracks near Aberdeen Sunday evening, according to Beth Toll, public relations manager for Amtrak.
Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Amtrak Northeast Regional Train 126 on its way from D.C. to New York struck and killed a person as the train passed through Aberdeen, Toll said in a statement.
Toll said the train had around 367 passengers riding at the time of the incident. None of the train’s passengers or crew were injured, according to Toll.
“This is a critical reminder about the importance of exercising caution around railroad tracks and crossings,” Toll said in a statement.
Toll said Amtrak Police Department, Aberdeen Police Department and Aberdeen Fire & EMS are investigating the incident.