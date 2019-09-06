Police searching for man who led them on more 4-hour chase from Ocean City to Perryville

Pursuit of the vehicle, a white Toyota Tundra that was reported stolen in Charles County, began in Ocean City in around 9:18 p.m. Thursday night, according to a spokeswoman for the Ocean City Police Department. Police there pursued the vehicle from the area of Jamestown Road, just north of the Gold Coast Mall, to the Route 90 bridge, where police lost sight of the vehicle because of its high rate of speed, she said.