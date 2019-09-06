Police searching for man who led them on more 4-hour chase from Ocean City to Perryville

Police are searching for a man who led them on multi-state car chase from Ocean City, through Delaware, and into Cecil County before fleeing.
He remains at-large and may be armed, Maryland State Police said.
Pursuit of the vehicle, a white Toyota Tundra that was reported stolen in Charles County, began in Ocean City in around 9:18 p.m. Thursday night, according to a spokeswoman for the Ocean City Police Department. Police there pursued the vehicle from the area of Jamestown Road, just north of the Gold Coast Mall, to the Route 90 bridge, where police lost sight of the vehicle because of its high rate of speed, she said.
At some point, the chase resumed in Delaware — a message left with a Delaware State Police public information officer seeking details was not immediately returned — and continued back into Maryland.
In Cecil County, around 1:45 a.m. Friday, troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack began pursuing the vehicle on Route 222.
When the driver entered Perryville, he began to drive down the CSX railroad tracks, state police said.
Perryville Police Department officers pursued the vehicle, which eventually stopped, turned around and drove toward the officers, who were then on foot, according to state police.
At least one Perryville officer fired multiple shots at the suspect vehicle, according to state police. It is unknown if the suspect driving the vehicle was struck.
Police believe the suspect then bailed out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area by the tracks, according to state police.
Troopers from the North East and JFK state police barracks, Perryville police and members of the Maryland State Police STATE team and K-9 unit participated in a search effort, but were unable to locate the individual.
Maryland State Police, the Perryville Police Department, CSX police and the Delaware State Police are continuing in the search effort.
MSP homicide detectives will be investigating the shooting by the Perryville police officer per request of that department.
This story may be updated as more information becomes available.