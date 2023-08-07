Perryville man dies in single-car crash into Long Creek in Cecil County

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Cecil County.

Troopers from the North East Barrack responded about 11:20 p.m. to the report of a crash at Route 213 south of Spears Hill Road. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling north on Route 213 when, for unknown reasons, it crossed into the southbound lane.

Police said the pickup truck continued through a parking lot and wooded area before coming to rest in Long Creek. Responding troopers descended the steep terrain and entered the creek on foot. Troopers pulled the driver, Adam Howard Chapman, 23, of Perryville, through chest-high water onto an embankment and began CPR until Cecil County EMS arrived.

Chapman was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical service personnel.

Southbound Route 213 was closed for about two hours. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures. Investigators believe distraction, speed and alcohol may have been contributing factors.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Rumaker of the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-996-7838 or daniel.rumaker@maryland.gov.