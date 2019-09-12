Perryville: Food Truck Festival at Good Shepherd School this Sunday

An evening of bluegrass, featuring The Gracemen (gospel, bluegrass) and Dean Sapp & The Harford Express, will be held 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 21 at the North East fire hall, 210 S. Mauldin Ave. Proceeds will benefit Dean & Linda Sapp's daughter, Stacy Reynolds, who is going through chemo for pancreatic cancer. Tickets are $20 at the door (no advance sales, children under 12 are free). First come, first serve seating. This is a no alcohol event. For more information, call 443-674-8414 or 410-459-3048.