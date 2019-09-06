Perryville: Evening of Bluegrass Sept. 21 at North East fire hall

Please celebrate with those friends with September birthdays: Sept. 6 – Paul Barton, Judy Blomquist, Vicki Fiala, Jo Ann Marderness; Sept. 7 – Sally Daigle, Art Jeyes; Sept. 8 – Tabitha King, Khole Reachard, Larry Cooper, Kitty Neff, Shirley Panella; Sept. 9 – Hope Russell, Jessica Herwig, Kevin Makach, Kayleigh Zulauf; Sept. 10 – Cheryl Dumas, Vicki Marderness, Dolly Kappel, Brad Jones, Patrick Jenkins; Sept. 12 – Dena Roland Phillips, Skip Campbell, Pat Keen, Wilma Thompson; Sept. 13 – Debi Strohmaier, Charles Cunningham.
Belated birthday wishes to Geoffrey Newman on his Aug. 22 birthday from his parents Lynn and Carol Newman; Nyeh Henderson Torres had her 10th birthday Aug. 22; Randy Craig, son of Melinda and David Craig, enjoyed his birthday Aug. 23; Betty Fayer, Aug. 24; Jeff Rowan sent Aug. 25 birthday wishes from his wife Connie.
Anniversary wishes are extended to: Sept. 7 – Tim and Susan Schupfer – Tim is serving this year as Worthy Grand Patron of the Grand Chapter of Maryland Order of the Eastern Star; Julie and Nicholas Brooks (Sept. 7) and Kelly and Michael Lambert (Sept. 10).
Belated anniversary wishes to Brenda and Brian McCann (16 years, Aug. 23); Brandy and Aaron Trimble (13 years, Sept. 2); and Christine and Clyde Carr (30 years, Sept. 2).
Tap into the Tavern: A beer, wine and history day to be held 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Historic Rodger’s Tavern. They will feature live music, food trucks, beer and wine vendors. $25 per ticket. Visit www.perryvillemd.org for detaisl. Tickets available at www.ticketleap.com.
The Good Shepherd School, 800 Aiken Ave., will host a Food Truck Festival 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 15. Other upcoming activities include a Parish Golf Tournament Sept. 28, and on Oct. 6, a crab feast. Visit www.goodshepherdschool.net or call 410-642-6265 for more information.
Dennis Bolen will hold his annual appreciation picnic/crab feat from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 21, at the Joseph L. Davis American Legion Post 47, 501 St. John St. in Havre de Grace. The menu will include steamed crabs, pit beef, pit turkey, hot dogs, fried chicken, baked beans, potato salad and dessert, plus beer, soda and water. Music will be provided by The Willow Oak Band. RSVP by Sept. 10 or or call Dennis Bolen at 410-459-7179 for more information.
Principio United Methodist Church Hall located at 1511 Principio Road (Route 7), Perryville announces a card party with lunch fundraiser for Thursday, Sept. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. The cost is $12 per person. Gifts for high/low players and door prizes. If you don’t play cards, play board game of your choice, or just enjoy the food and fellowship. Call 410-642-3197 by Sept. 9 for reservations.
An evening of bluegrass, featuring The Gracemen (gospel, bluegrass) and Dean Sapp & The Harford Express, will be held 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 21 at the North East fire hall, 210 S. Mauldin Ave. Proceeds will benefit Dean & Linda Sapp's daughter, Stacy Reynolds, who is going through chemo for pancreatic cancer. Tickets are $20 at the door (no advance sales, children under 12 are free). First come, first serve seating. This is a no alcohol event. For more information, call 443-674-8414 or 410-459-3048.
Elks Club activities for September include bingo on Sept. 11, 18 and 25, and a quarter auction at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 ($2 per paddle, doors at 6 p.m.). No breakfasts are scheduled for September.
There will be a cash bingo the first Tuesday of each month sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 47 in Havre de Grace. Doors and kitchen open at 5:30 p.m. with early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. $12 for nine cards, $9 for six cards. There will also be special packages.
Local churches and organizations are invited to participate in Bainbridge Day in Port Deposit Sept. 15. This event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Vendors and crafters are wanted for the celebration. A donation of $10 per space is requested. Interested vendors and crafters can email Joanne Bierly at jobierly69@aol.com please note on the subject line “Bainbridge Day Vendor." Special event will be bus tours of the former naval base at Gate 14. A Navy band ensemble will perform a free concert at the Presbyterian Church.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Aberdeen will hold its third annual fall festival, a free event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21 (Rain date Sept. 28). Hot dogs, popcorn, desserts, water, kids games community resources, entertainment and music, food trucks, raffles, vendors and more.
Christian sympathy is extended to Jan Yuninger on the passing of her beloved husband The Rev. Al Yuninger.
Get well wishes and thinking of you wishes are extended to Jennifer Castellaneous-Graham, Helen Wood-Bagley, Evelyn Kerns, Beverly and Lawson Narvell, Frances Riale, Doris Orr, Betty McFadden, Pat and Bill Dula, Ross Allen, Ben Caldwell, Marianne and Tom Pryer, Whitey and Peggy Tout, Debbie Zacharek, Jean Penley, Jim Penley, Cliff Voris, Becky Gjerdahl, Sheryl Peters, Ray Rankin, Audrey Sauerhammer, Ernie Birckhead, Terry Herling, Carol Geck, Frankie Garland, Jenny Keen, Dave Ewing, Sydney Ringsaker, Pastor Neale and Janet Wirtanen, Kit Harris, Glenn and Ann Beichler, Sylvia Miller, Pat Roberts, Paul Barton, Sandy Campbell, Pam Coakley, Nancy Morlok, Edith Goldsmith, Carol Speed, Walt and Mary Mitchell, Carol Weir, Rose Hunsicker, George Hiob, Nelson Noble, Nan Miller, Karen Fritch, Curtis Diering, Rev. Vernon Schmid, Beverly Tabor, Arley Mead, Dan Ellis, Joe McGrillis, Steve and Becky McWilliams, Mitch Shank, Melinda Craig, Darin Wassum, Sarah Colenda, Helen Race, Linda Sapp, Stacy Reynolds, Ralph Neale, Shirley Combs, Sissy and Ted Layne.
Perryville friends and organizations – please let me know what is going on as far as birthdays, anniversaries, activities planned and special occasions you would like to share. Please send this information to PVnotes@verizon.net and mark the subject line Attention – Article for the Record. Thank you.