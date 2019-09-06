Perryville: Evening of Bluegrass Sept. 21 at North East fire hall

Local churches and organizations are invited to participate in Bainbridge Day in Port Deposit Sept. 15. This event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Vendors and crafters are wanted for the celebration. A donation of $10 per space is requested. Interested vendors and crafters can email Joanne Bierly at jobierly69@aol.com please note on the subject line “Bainbridge Day Vendor." Special event will be bus tours of the former naval base at Gate 14. A Navy band ensemble will perform a free concert at the Presbyterian Church.