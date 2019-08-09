Perryville: Lower Ferry Festival coming Aug. 16

Please celebrate with those friends with August birthdays: Aug. 9 – Lisa Salberg, Amanda Rowland, Darlene Roberts; Aug. 10 – Jimmy Squires, Phillip Newcomer, Veronica Kazaitis, Cecil Hill, Delaney Mezan, Mardith Ollinger; Aug. 11 – Denise Gordon, Charlotte Hawkins, Donna Armijo, Terry Hornberger, Joe Pokorny; Aug. 12 – Nancy Kosko, Tony Powell, Jean Penley, Ethan Olfers, Patricia Strauch; Aug. 13 – Tim Zacharek, Marta Sommer, Steven Strong, Diering; Aug. 14 – Sue McLaughlin, Keith Costello, Louise Cosrello, Ava Nowlin; Aug. 15 – Fran Sunderland, Jo Ann Keller, Kelly Sheep, Sue Wooten, Cecil Jones, Ray Ryan, Bob Walker, John Blomquist, Fred Morlok, Craig Walker; Aug. 16 – Steve Whiteford, Geoff Coons.
Special birthday wishes to Linda Southall-Barton from her brother Roger Southall and sisters Janet Southall and Shirley Morse. Linda will celebrate on Aug. 16.
Belated birthday wishes to: July 4 – Don Henderson; July 30 - Scout Catherine Teitlebaum; love and kisses from her grandparents Phil and Candy Powell; July 31 – Mike Yakim, Betty Fayer; Aug. 1 – Caron Jackson.
Anniversary wishes are extended to: Aug. 9 – George & Donna Yorkston, Aug. 10 – Julian & Patty Chernick, Aug. 14 – Jenn & David Savin, Bruce & Kim Zamzow, Aug. 16 – Chuck & Becky Kennedy. Belated wishes to Ivan and Judy Brown who celebrated 47 years July 30.
Our Daughter Ruth Ventela a distributor of Young Living Essential Oils attended the Young Living International Grand Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah last month. Young Living is the world leader in Essential Oils. The convention was an educational, networking and social event. The highlights of the convention was planting Clary Sage at the Young Living Lavender Farm in Mona, Utah, participating in a Guiness Book of World Records for the most contributions to a lip print mural in one week, earning the Clean Kisses Record.
A big thank you and congratulations to the 11 St. Paul’s Lutheran Church parishioners who went on a mission trip to Puerto Rico. Those participating included: Lee Ann Brainard, Paul and Dona Bushong, Bill Fuentes, Pastor Stuart Luce and his wife Carolyn and son Andrew, Stacy and Carley Stone, Kaitlyn Schaub and Thelma Wandahl-Bundesen.
Tony and Jenny Keen are so proud of grandson Chris Schuler who just graduated from boot camp. He was awarded the Army Achievement Medal on the Army physical fitness test. Congratulations!
Get well wishes and thinking of you wishes are extended to Helen Wood-Bagley, Evelyn Kerns, Beverly and Lawson Narvell, Frances Riale, Doris Orr, Betty McFadden, Ross Allen, Ben Caldwell, Marianne and Tom Pryer, Whitey and Peggy Tout, Jean Penley, Jim Penley, Cliff Voris, Becky Gjerdahl, Ray Rankin, Audrey Sauerhammer, Ernie Birckhead, Frankie Garland, Jenny Keen, Dave Ewing, Rev. Al Yuninger, Pastor Neale and Janet Wirtanen, Kit Harris, Glenn and Ann Beichler, Sylvia Miller, Pat Roberts, Paul Barton, Sandy Campbell, Pam Coakley, Nancy Morlok, Edith Goldsmith, Carol Speed, Walt and Mary Mitchell, Carol Weir, Rose Hunsicker, George Hiob, Nelson Noble, Nan Miller, Karen Fritch, Curtis Diering, Rev. Vernon Schmid, Beverly Tabor, Arley Mead, Dan Ellis, Joe McGrillis, Steve and Becky McWilliams, Mitch Shank, Helen Race, Linda Sapp, Stacy Reynolds, Randy Combs, Shirley Combs, Sissy and Ted Layne.
The Lower Ferry Festival will be held on Aug. 16 at the Lower Ferry Park at 104 Roundhouse Drive, Perryville, from 1 to 6 p.m. For more details, visit www.perryvillemd.org.
The American Legion Post 135 located on 300 Cherry Street, Perryville will hold a Crab Feast on Aug. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. Menu includes steamed crabs, corn on the cob, hot dogs and kraut, mac and cheese, Maryland crab soup, baked beans, coleslaw, coffee, iced tea and dessert. Tickets are $40 for adults, $12 for children ages 6 to 12. For tickets contact Dodson Lyons at 443-350-1452
All-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner every Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry Street. $8 per person.
Pizza night will be held tonight at the American Legion from 6 to 8 p.m. Prices vary by pizza sizes and toppings. A full menu is also available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mark your calendars for the Perryville farmers market every Friday. The market is open from 3 to 6 p.m. every Friday.
Want something to do on Saturday and Sunday afternoons? Come out to the Perryville Railroad Museum located at the Perryville MARC station at 650 Broad St. in Perryville. The museum is opened on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Contact for tours call Patrick Stetina at 410-939-0546.
The Perry Point Veterans Museum located at the Grist Mill, Perry Point VA Medical Center Campus. Open from 10 to 2 on Thursdays and the first and third Saturday of each month. Tours also available by calling 410-642-2411 ext. 2151.
Texas Hold’em is played 7 p.m. weekly on Wednesday and Friday nights at the Perryville American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St. in Perryville. $10 entry fee. Cash prizes, food and beverages available.
American Legion Auxiliary Post 135 hosts Monday night bingo. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and play starts at 6:30 p.m. Come and bring a friend. For more information call 443-350-1431.
The Good Shepherd School, 800 Aiken Ave., will host a Food Truck Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 15.
Dennis Bolen will hold his Annual Appreciation Picnic/Crab Feast from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 21, at the Joseph L. Davis Post 47, American Legion located at 501 St. John Street in Havre de Grace. Menu will include hot steamed Maryland crabs, pit beef, pit turkey, hot dogs, fried chicken, baked beans, potato salad and dessert. Beer, soda and water available. Music will be provided by The Willow Oak Band. RSVP by Sept. 10 or call Dennis Bolen at 410-459-7179.
Havre de Grace Elks Card Party will be Aug. 15. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., with lunch at noon. $15 per person. Bring your own cards/games and players and we will provide the tables. Door prizes will be offered. For reservations for table of 4 or more call 410-652-1663.
Elks Club for the month August includes bingo on Wednesdays, Aug. 14, 21 and 28; breakfast on Sunday, Aug. 11. Upcoming events include quarter auctions Sept. 14 and Oct. 12.
There will be a cash bingo the first Tuesday of each month sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 47 in Havre de Grace. Doors and kitchen open at 5:30 with early bird bingo at 6:30. $12 for nine cards, $9 for six cards. There will also be special packages.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Women’s Retreat Quarter Auction will be held on tonight in the Fellowship Hall located at 201 Mount Royal Ave. in Aberdeen. Doors open 6 p.m., auction begins at 7 p.m. Paddles $2 each; maximum two per person. The auction includes Vera Bradley, Pampered Chef, Thirty-One Bags and more. Food and drink available. Bring a canned good and/or a non-perishable food item for the FISH (Friends in Self Help) closet and receive a bonus prize ticket. For more information call Brenda Conjour at 410-273-7332.
The APG Octoberfest will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 13 and 14.
The Annual WELCA (Women of the ELCA) Yard Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Fellowship Hall of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Aberdeen.
The LEO (Lutheran’s Eating Out) will be eating out on Aug. 12 at 12:30 p.m. at Bob Evans in Aberdeen. This date is also set aside as a fundraiser for the church’s outreach committee. If anyone is interested in going to Bob Evans anytime from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. contact me via email @ PVNotes@verizon.net and will send over the special flyer that needs to be presented when paying for your meal.
A Peach Festival at Hart’s United Methodist Church, 3203 Turkey Point Road in North East will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
Perryville friends and organizations – please let me know what is going that you would like to share. Please send this information to PVnotes@verizon.net and mark the subject line Attention – Article for the Record. Thank you.