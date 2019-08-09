Perryville: Lower Ferry Festival coming Aug. 16

Our Daughter Ruth Ventela a distributor of Young Living Essential Oils attended the Young Living International Grand Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah last month. Young Living is the world leader in Essential Oils. The convention was an educational, networking and social event. The highlights of the convention was planting Clary Sage at the Young Living Lavender Farm in Mona, Utah, participating in a Guiness Book of World Records for the most contributions to a lip print mural in one week, earning the Clean Kisses Record.