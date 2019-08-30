Perryville: Beer and wine history day at Rodger’s Tavern coming Sept. 7

Please celebrate with those friends with August and September birthdays:
Aug. 30 – Walt Clifford, Hassanatu Kamara, Jaxon Zulauf, Vivian Retrossa, Ali Buczacky, Rachel Sunderland, Jennifer Hill, Deanna Biehl, Fran Rosling; Aug. 31 – Sydney Blomquist, Rebecca Colenda Clark, Ryan Jackson, Melissa Malesh and a very happy 90th birthday to Nelson Noble; Sept. 1 – Sandy Pierce Whitmill, Sheri Lynn Haupt, James Tolbert, Billy Panella, Kevin Nisniewski; Sept. 2 – Norma Cargo, Jason Huss, Raymond Henninghausen; Sept. 3 – Jenny Laird Burton, Veronica Klepsig; Sept. 4 – Novi Meisgeier, Sam Kimball, Isa Belle Phillips; Sept. 5 – Adam Zeller, Natalie Cheng, Krissy Dugan Cermignana, Annie Potts, Jason Beyer; Sept. 6 – Paul Barton, Judy Blomquist, Vicki Fiala, Jo Ann Marderness.
Belated birthday wishes to: Aug. 4 - John Wilson son of Jackie Osgood; Aug. 20 - Jared Rice, grandson of Norman and Bonnie May and Ling Lin McBlain; Aug. 21 – Jilane Ben Aissa Chartier.
Anniversary wishes are extended to: Aug. 30 – Rus & Sandy Bonchu; Sept. 2 – Al & Donna Barnes; Sept. 3 – Evan & Kathy Scott; Sept. 4 – Hank & Susan Wakefield.
Congratulations to Mariana and Brant Thompson on the birth of their son Jace Remington Thompson on Aug. 21. He is the grandson of Randy and Kim Thompson.
Congratulations to Ron Penhollow of the Cecil County Department of Public Works on singing The National Anthem at the Blue Rocks game on Childhood Cancer Awareness night. Cecil County Proud Ron!
Congratulations to Dottie Gregg who is serving as Federation President for GFWC Maryland.
Tap into the Tavern: A beer, wine and history day to be held 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Historic Rodger’s Tavern. They will feature live music, food trucks, beer and wine vendors. $25 per ticket. Visit www.perryvillemd.org for detaisl. Tickets available at www.ticketleap.com.
The Good Shepherd School, 800 Aiken Ave., will host a Food Truck Festival 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 15. Other upcoming activities include a Parish Golf Tournament Sept. 28, and on Oct. 6, a crab feast. Visit www.goodshepherdschool.net or call 410-642-6265 for more information.
Dennis Bolen will hold his annual appreciation picnic/crab feat from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 21, at the Joseph L. Davis American Legion Post 47, 501 St. John St. in Havre de Grace. The menu will include steamed crabs, pit beef, pit turkey, hot dogs, fried chicken, baked beans, potato salad and dessert, plus beer, soda and water. Music will be provided by The Willow Oak Band. RSVP by Sept. 10 or or call Dennis Bolen at 410-459-7179 for more information.
Principio United Methodist Church Hall located at 1511 Principio Road (Route 7), Perryville announces a card party with lunch fundraiser for Thursday, Sept. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. The cost is $12 per person. Gifts for high/low players and door prizes. If you don’t play cards, play board game of your choice, or just enjoy the food and fellowship. Call 410-642-3197 by Sept. 9 for reservations.
The Perryville Farmers Market is open from 3 to 6 p.m. every Friday.
The American Legion Post 135, located at 300 Cherry St. in Perryville, hosts various dinners throughout the week. Mondays are all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner, Tuesdays are burger night and Wednesday is a fried flounder dinner. Dinner specials are served from 4 to 8 p.m. and cost $8 per person. Friday night is pizza night from 6 to 8 p.m.; prices vary by size and topping.
On Mondays, the American Legion Auxiliary Post 135 hosts bingo. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and play starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information call 443-350-1431.
Texas Hold 'em is played Wednesdays and Fridays at the Legion, starting at 7 p.m. $10 entry fee. Cash prizes, food and beverages available.
The Perryville Railroad Museum, located at the Perryville MARC station at 650 Broad Street, is open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For tours, call Patrick Stetina at 410-939-0546.
The Perry Point Veterans Museum, located at the Grist Mill, Perry Point VA Medical Center Campus, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and the first and third Saturday of each month. Tours also available by calling 410-642-2411 ext. 2151.
Get well wishes and thinking of you wishes are extended to Helen Wood-Bagley, Evelyn Kerns, Beverly and Lawson Narvell, Frances Riale, Doris Orr, Betty McFadden, Pat and Bill Dula, Ross Allen, Ben Caldwell, Marianne and Tom Pryer, Whitey and Peggy Tout, Debbie Zacharek, Jean Penley, Jim Penley, Cliff Voris, Becky Gjerdahl, Sheryl Peters, Ray Rankin, Audrey Sauerhammer, Ernie Birckhead, Terry Herling, Carol Geck, Frankie Garland, Jenny Keen, Dave Ewing, Sydney Ringsaker, Rev. Al Yuninger, Pastor Neale and Janet Wirtanen, Kit Harris, Glenn and Ann Beichler, Sylvia Miller, Pat Roberts, Paul Barton, Sandy Campbell, Pam Coakley, Nancy Morlok, Edith Goldsmith, Carol Speed, Walt and Mary Mitchell, Carol Weir, Rose Hunsicker, George Hiob, Nelson Noble, Nan Miller, Karen Fritch, Curtis Diering, Rev. Vernon Schmid, Beverly Tabor, Arley Mead, Dan Ellis, Joe McGrillis, Steve and Becky McWilliams, Mitch Shank, Melinda Craig, Helen Race, Linda Sapp, Stacy Reynolds, Ralph Neale, Randy Combs, Shirley Combs, Sissy and Ted Layne.
Perryville friends and organizations – please let me know what is going on as far as birthdays, anniversaries, activities planned, vacation highlights and special occasions you would like to share. Please send this information to PVnotes@verizon.net and mark the subject line Attention – Article for the Record. Thank you.