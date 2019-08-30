Perryville: Beer and wine history day at Rodger’s Tavern coming Sept. 7

Dennis Bolen will hold his annual appreciation picnic/crab feat from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 21, at the Joseph L. Davis American Legion Post 47, 501 St. John St. in Havre de Grace. The menu will include steamed crabs, pit beef, pit turkey, hot dogs, fried chicken, baked beans, potato salad and dessert, plus beer, soda and water. Music will be provided by The Willow Oak Band. RSVP by Sept. 10 or or call Dennis Bolen at 410-459-7179 for more information.