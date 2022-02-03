Perryman residents urge County Council to pass warehouse moratorium

At Tuesday’s County Council meeting, Council Member Andre Johnson spoke in favor of a moratorium on the proposed warehouse development in Perryman, “not to stop the development,” he said, but rather to figure out what exactly a “mega warehouse” is.
“I can’t wrap my head around why we can’t do anything,” Johnson said.
He noted that the council placed a moratorium on the construction of farm breweries last June to study their community impact.
“We are here, as a council, for the health, safety and well-being of our citizens, not just for some developers,” Johnson said. “We are here to serve the people, and the people are asking us to take a closer look at this.”
Perryman residents have spoken out against the development at recent council meetings. Nearly two dozen people spoke during public comment Tuesday night, and almost all of them opposed the development, which would include five warehouses totaling 5.2 million square feet on farmland once owned by the Mitchell family.
Many backed a moratorium, as well as additional roads that would reduce traffic. Several residents discussed car accidents they’ve been in that were caused by warehouse traffic, and noted the lack of sidewalks in the community.
Residents also claimed the scope of the project does not fit “light industrial,” which is what the property was zoned for in 1997.
Britney Russell, a 10-year resident of Perryman, spoke in favor of a potential road that would connect Canning House Road to Route 40.
“None of us within the Perryman community want this project to happen,” she said. “However, if it can’t be stopped, it’s imperative that this access road be built because industrial traffic and residential traffic should not be on the same road.”
Johnson’s remarks on the moratorium seemed to resonate with residents.
“Tonight, we felt like we were heard for the first time,” said Aberdeen resident Kathleen Fallace.