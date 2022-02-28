Truck traffic in Perryman addressed in new Maryland Senate bill

A bill that would authorize the use of vehicle monitoring systems to prevent trucks from using certain streets to get to warehouses on the Perryman Peninsula has been introduced by state Sen. Robert “Bob” Cassilly.
If passed, SB642, “Harford County — Vehicle Height Monitoring Systems,” would allow the installation of monitoring systems on segments of Spesutia Road, Mitchell Lane and Old Stepney Road. The bill was introduced Feb. 3; a hearing on the measure was held Thursday by the Judicial Proceedings Committee.
The monitoring systems would alert police to violations and police would issue citations to vehicle owners, Cassilly said. If approved by the legislature, the bill would take effect Oct. 1.
“These roads are already not to be used by those vehicles, but the residents have provided ample photos and testimony documenting that those restrictions are routinely violated,” Cassilly said. “These trucks are seriously undermining the safety and quality of life in these residential neighborhoods.”
Perryman residents frequently post photos on to the Protecting Perryman Peninsula Coalition’s Facebook page of trucks causing traffic problems in the area at various times of the day.
“We have tractor trailers using the roads causing traffic nightmares, going through people’s yards, knocking down signs,” said Perryman resident Ron Stuchinski. “The curbs and sewer covers are pretty banged up. I guess residents are just getting to the point where with the more warehouses that are being built, the less attention truckers are paying.”
Stuchinski was one of four Perryman residents who went to Annapolis to support the bill at Thursday’s hearing. “It feels great to represent a community as tight as ours,” he said.
Bertha Copeland, a 52-year resident of Perryman, also traveled to Annapolis to support the bill.
“This used to be a quiet neighborhood,” Copeland said. “It’s not fair to be a homeowner to have all this traffic.”
And while the Perryman coalition’s organizer, Paul Fallace, says this bill is a “good first step,” there are still larger issues at play.
“Our big thing is we just feel like there’s too many warehouses inside of this residential area,” he said.
Cassilly concurred that more needs to happen in Perryman. The bill, he said, is “one piece of the puzzle.”