State highway agency expresses concerns over Perryman traffic study; Glassman comments on proposed warehouse development

The Maryland State Highway Administration has expressed concerns over the traffic study conducted by the developers of the proposed mega-warehouse facility in Perryman.

Advertisement

A letter from Wendy Wolcott, a metropolitan district engineer from the highway administration, was sent March 18 to Mark Keeley, a senior project manager for Traffic Concepts, Inc., the group that completed the traffic study. Wolcott noted the traffic volumes in the study appeared “significantly low for the proposed development and its capacity,” and that employee shift changes were not mentioned as a reason for increased traffic volume.

This is not the first letter Traffic Concepts has received expressing concerns about traffic patterns for the proposed development. In a March 4 letter to Keeley, Alex Rawls, a Harford County transportation planner, noted an incorrect northbound lane configuration for Chelsea Road.

Advertisement

Jim Lighthizer, managing partner of Chesapeake Real Estate Group, which is developing the Mitchell project, said the company was happy to receive these comments, as well as others from other agencies, so that it can develop a comprehensive response.

“It’s not piecemeal,” Lighthizer said. “You can’t look at one comment from one agency without looking at all the other effects on all the other agencies and all the other parts of the project.”

Rawls also said the proposed connector road from Route 715 and Woodley Road should not be included in the study because the connector has not been fully funded.

“We feel like it should be a step farther — they should not even start work on the project until that road gets completed,” said Perryman resident Paul Fallace.

Perryman residents were also displeased by comments made by Harford County Executive Barry Glassman during a FOX 45 News segment Monday. When asked about the Mitchell development, Glassman said: “Our job as a county is really to treat everyone fairly under the current code. We understand the citizens’ concerns. We’re working with the citizens and developers to make sure that our review is comprehensive in this area.”

Perryman residents have attempted unsuccessfully to reach Glassman, and have asked publicly during several County Council meetings for Glassman to respond to their requests for a meeting.

The Aegis: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Harford County's number one source for local news. >

“We have had no conversations with him at all,” Perryman resident Leigh Maddox said. “We have tried repeatedly to reach out to his office, to call his office, to write his office, and he has not responded to give us a meeting, which we think we deserve.”

Residents said they’ve received responses from Cindy Mumby, the county’s director of government and community relations and Glassman’s spokesperson, but they still want a sit-down meeting with Glassman himself.

Advertisement

When reached for comment, Mumby replied that Glassman has a monthly segment on FOX 45.

During the interview Monday, Glassman also said the county was keeping the project transparent by posting documents related to the project on the county website.

“If the process was so transparent,” asked Perryman resident Ron Stuchinski, “at what point is he going to communicate with us, the residents/citizens, that he, as executive, represents?”

Glassman restated what the developers said at a public hearing on March 15 — that the Mitchell property has been zoned as light industrial for more than 20 years, which would allow this project to be developed. However, Perryman citizens argue that the code is outdated and should not allow for a project of this size.

“Twenty, 30 years ago, do you think that statues of Robert E. Lee would be taken down or that Harford County schools would be changing their names because ... people ... were slave owners?” asked Perryman resident Britney Russell. “Things have changed. And we feel as a community that [with] what’s happening in Perryman, the zoning is no longer appropriate.”

Members of the Protect Perryman Peninsula group make their way through the streets of downtown Bel Air March 1 before attending a a County Council meeting that evening. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)