Perryman coalition will hold town hall to provide updates on warehouse legislation, plans

The 3P Protect Perryman Peninsula citizen-led coalition will hold a town hall Wednesday night to provide updates on legislation regarding warehouses in the county.

The coalition has been fighting against the proposed development of 5.2 million square feet of warehouse space on the Mitchell property in Perryman since late 2021.

The Harford County Council passed a bill in April that placed a 90-day moratorium on warehouse development in the county. A 45-day extension of the moratorium later passed in June.

The town hall will provide updates on warehouse legislation that was worked on over the summer, the current plans for the Mitchell property development, and meetings and community gatherings aiming to help the Perryman community, according to a news release.

District F County Council member Jacob Bennett, who represents Perryman, previously told The Aegis that with the extension, the moratorium would end Oct. 11, leaving a “tight window” to pass warehouse legislation once the council reconvenes on Sept. 5.

Bennett previously explained that because a County Council bill must have 30 days between its introduction and its public hearing, the soonest a bill received Sept. 5 could have a public hearing would be the council’s Oct. 10 meeting, just one day before the moratorium expires.

Several Harford County officials are scheduled to attend the town hall, including Bennett, County Executive Bob Cassilly, and Maryland delegate and former County Council member Andre Johnson.