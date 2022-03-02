Perryman residents protest in Bel Air over Mitchell property development

Perryman residents marched through the streets of downtown Bel Air Tuesday afternoon to show their continued opposition to the mega-warehouse development slated to be built on the Mitchell property on Perryman Peninsula.
A few dozen residents gathered at MaGerk’s Pub around 4:30 p.m. and walked to the Harford County Administration Building, where they snapped photos out front with teal and yellow signs reading, “No More Warehouses,” “Protect Perryman Peninsula” and “Where’s Barry ‘Ghost’man?” A police officer in the building came to the door as the group left.
“What we’re wanting to do is bring people outside of Perryman in to understand, because [the project] doesn’t just affect the residents of Perryman,” said Perryman resident and civil engineer Stacy Stone.
The Harford County Council introduced a bill Feb. 15 that would impose a development moratorium in Perryman after residents had complained about the warehouse project for several weeks at council meetings. A public hearing on the bill is scheduled for March 15.
Stone and other residents noted that 30% percent of the county’s drinking water comes from the Perryman Well Field, as noted in a Maryland Department of the Environment assessment from 2000. They also drew attention to the project’s potential impact on Chesapeake Bay.
“The environmental impacts of having this much more paved surface area running off into the Bush River and then into the Chesapeake Bay is very, very concerning to us,” Stone said.
Harford County Climate Action member Pamela Dehmer attended the protest, although she’s not a Perryman resident. She noted the situation in Perryman is similar to the the proposal for a business park near the Abingdon Woods development, a project the environmental group has opposed.
“The issue is very similar,” Dehmer said. “It’s about large warehouses next to residential areas, which we feel is a zoning issue that we’d like the county to take a look at.”
Perryman coalition organizers say County Executive Barry Glassman has not responded to their concerns.
Cindy Mumby, the county’s director of government and community relations, said that the county executive’s role is to apply the laws impartially to the Mitchell property development, just like he would with any other development project.
She said she has answered questions from the Perryman coalition directly, and that Glassman’s office is remaining transparent by posting documents related to the project on the county website. She said that Glassman is “not meeting with either side” of the issue.
Although the Tuesday event was a “last-minute thing,” the coalition plans to have a bigger event March 15, ahead of the moratorium bill’s public hearing, said group member Ron Stuchinski.
“All this time we’re putting into this is volunteer,” Stuchinski said. “None of us are getting paid. We’re just standing up for our community. We’re trying to save what we have.”
Stuchinski spent three hours Sunday making a dozen signs for the march.
The group marched for about an hour, stopping to take pictures at other places like Frederick Ward Associates, the civil engineering firm overseeing the Mitchell development construction, and the county sheriff’s office. Several drivers passing by slowed to read the signs — some honking in support, others occasionally heckling the group.
Toward the end of their march, the group returned to the Harford County Administration Building and encountered Billy Boniface, Glassman’s chief adviser. Residents again raised concerns about the project. Bonfiace repeatedly said it was “going through the process.”
Leigh Maddox described Boniface’s reaction as “vanilla.”
“We’re hoping for better from our county,” she said.
Though residents remain concerned about the project, some, like Paul Fallace, noted that the fight has brought neighbors together.
“In a divided nation, it’s been a very unifying force,” Fallace said. “It’s been a very bright spot.”