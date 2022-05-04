Glassman’s Perryman moratorium veto stands after County Council doesn’t mention bill at its Tuesday night meeting

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman’s veto of the Perryman moratorium bill stands.

The Harford County Council did not vote Tuesday night at its regularly scheduled meeting whether to override the veto.

None of the seven council members mentioned the bill during the meeting and the moratorium bill was not on the agenda. All seven had previously voted in favor of the bill.

Glassman vetoed the bill Monday that would have placed a moratorium on building development on Perryman Peninsula. By Harford County charter, the council has until the following legislative session, which would have been Tuesday’s meeting, to override the veto of a bill.

The council unanimously passed a bill April 18 that would have imposed a moratorium on site plan approvals and issuing building permits. This action followed months of Perryman residents lobbying for the bill, which was prompted by the proposed Mitchell property development that calls for the construction of 5.2 million square feet of warehouse space.

Glassman responded with a letter to Council President Patrick Vincenti and other council members saying that the bill was “illegal” and that it violated the Harford County Code and the County Charter.

“One of my primary duties as County Executive is to uphold the laws of Harford County,” Glassman wrote in the letter. “Harford County Council Bill 22-003, as amended, threatens the rights of all Harford County property owners.”

During public comment after the council business concluded, when called to address the council, Perryman resident Kate McDonald stood up and said, “I don’t have anything to say to these people.” She then walked out of the meeting, followed by dozens of Perryman residents all at once.

Protect Perryman Peninsula coalition organizer Paul Fallace briefly gathered with Perryman supporters outside the government building after the meeting. Frustrated, Fallace said he was surprised no council member addressed Perryman.

“They don’t care about the community in Perryman,” he said. “It doesn’t make sense why they didn’t say anything. I guess we’re done working with them.”

“It’s disappointing that the council couldn’t find their voice on this for whatever reason,” Perryman resident Leigh Maddox said. “But this is just a blip in the road for us, and we’re gonna keep moving forward.”

Fallace and Maddox said that despite the death of the bill, the coalition has more plans in place for the future.

”We’ve got other stuff in the queue,” Maddox said.