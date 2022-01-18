Residents rally in last-ditch effort against Perryman development project

Much of that could change with the threat of a planned development project that would construct five warehouses over 5.2 million square feet on farmland formerly owned by the Mitchell family. The property has been zoned for light industrial use since 1997, which would allow for warehouses to be built there. Chesapeake Real Estate Group, based in Hanover, is developing the project, and the civil engineering firm Frederick Ward & Associates, of Bel Air, is overseeing construction.