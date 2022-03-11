Perryman development raises questions of environmental racism

Paul Fallace hears the rumblings of passing trains every day in Perryman. But Saturday morning, the rumbling was much louder than normal.
That’s because nearby, 20 coal cars of a freight train derailed.
“We’re lucky it was only coal,” Fallace said. “Not phosgene or methane. I don’t know what happens if those had gotten squished or turned around and leaked. That would not have been good.”
Nearly a week later, mountains of coal are still piled near the tracks.
“It’s another risk that we were kind of living with,” Fallace said. “There’s so much industry squeezed in here.”
This is not the first environmental worry Perryman citizens have had to deal with. While many of those who live in the area support Aberdeen Proving Ground, Fallace said, some citizens hear the noise from tests performed there. Fallace said his house even shakes from them sometimes.
And, the proposed Mitchell property development would bring five additional warehouses to an area overrun with truck traffic from the warehouses already there.
Some Perryman residents have maintained that the overdevelopment of Perryman is an example of environmental racism.
“They would never do this in a more white area or a richer area,” said Perryman resident Kate McDonald.
According to census data, Perryman is about 63.5 percent white, and 24.3 percent Black/African American. Harford County, by comparison, is about 78.8 percent white and 14.8 percent Black/African American. Harford County’s median household income, $89,147, is also significantly higher than Perryman’s: $56,830.
One reason for this overdevelopment is that Perryman is unincorporated, according to Sacoby Wilson, an associate professor with the Maryland Institute for Applied Environmental Health and Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of Maryland, College Park’s School of Public Health.
“I call it contamination without representation,” Wilson said. “So what happens is because of the embeddedness of racism, they become easy targets for disinvestment … being overburdened, overdeveloped, and being dumped on.”
Wilson said this problem is common in post-slavery and Black communities that are unincorporated.
“That’s a form of racism,” Wilson said.
Tamie Wainwright, a Perryman resident, is a descendant of slaves who lived on Spesutie Island near Perryman. She believes the county can get away with this development in Perryman “because it’s minorities.”
“When I grew up, Perryman … I felt like this is where African Americans owned their homes,” Wainwright said. “Why would we want to lose history to a bunch of trucks and warehouses?”
Dennis O. Dorsey also grew up in Perryman and his father still lives there. He noted that the resistance to development there is not taken as seriously as it would be in a place like Bel Air.
“It’s disappointing to see that there’s so many warehouses there,” said Dorsey, who now lives in Bel Air.
Vicki Jones, president of the Harford County NAACP, agrees that Perryman’s needs and wants are not taken as seriously as other parts of the county because of their “demographics and economics.”
“This trend is continuing,” Jones said, “where the county is more focused on making this area into an industrial destination, and not looking at it as a residential area.”
According to data from the Protecting Perryman Peninsula coalition, Perryman has about 9.7 million square feet of warehouse space, compared to 1.6 million square feet in Havre de Grace and zero in Bel Air. Perryman also has far less county park acreage than other parts of the county: It has 198 acres of parkland, while Havre de Grace has 1,181 acres and Bel Air has 1,086 acres.
If the Mitchell property development is approved, rolling fields and wooded wetlands will be lost to warehouses. Residents may be less likely to see a bald eagle flying overhead, or see the stars at night, which is already more difficult due to the bright lights at warehouses in the area.
“The night sky in this area is gone,” said resident Glenn Dudderar.
Residents also have other environmental concerns, including contamination of their drinking water, displacement of wildlife and increased air pollution. Already, warehouse construction has led to increased flooding in the area, according to resident Leigh Maddox.
“If I have to go to every council meeting until the end of time, that’s what they’re going to hear from me,” McDonald said. “It’s just, it’s just so wrong.”