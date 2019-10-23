The trial of Naeshawn Jaheim-Troy Perry, charged with killing a 15-year-old Edgewood girl and dumping her body when he was 16, is set to begin Wednesday with jury selection.
The body of Maleigha Solonka was found Aug. 16, 2017, in the woods near the 400 block of Webb Lane in Havre de Grace, police said. Solonka had been reported missing on Aug. 10.
The medical examiner said the cause of death was asphyxiation and it was ruled a homicide.
Perry was arrested more than a year later and charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder in her death.
He has been held without bail since his arrest at the Harford County Detention Center, where he was charged with assaulting an inmate last weekend, according to court records.
Now 18, Perry was charged with second-degree assault in Saturday’s incident with a trial scheduled in Harford County District Court on Jan. 2. According to court records, Perry admitted “to his participation in an assault” on the inmate whose cell he entered.
The murder case will be heard by Harford Circuit Court Judge Paul Ishak and prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Dair Pillai. Perry is being represented by the public defender. Opening arguments are expected later this week, following jury selection.
Perry was being held at the Charles H. Hickey Jr. School, a juvenile detention facility in Baltimore County, in an unrelated case at the time of his 2018 arrest for Solonka’s murder. He had been initially charged as an adult with first- and second-degree rape and other sex offenses in connection with another incident in February 2017. He was remanded to juvenile status in July 2018, according to court records.