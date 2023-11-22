Pet food company offers holiday adoption incentive at Harford pet shelter

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Pet lovers who adopt a dog on Sunday from the Humane Society of Harford County can submit their adoption receipt from Nov. 28 to Dec. 22, and Pedigree Petfoods will reimburse the adoption fee.*

“We applaud the Pedigree brand for lending their support when shelters across the country are experiencing an unprecedented space crisis,” said Bob Citrullo, executive director at the county’s pet shelter. “Our intake for dogs has gone up 32.7% this year over last year and there’s only so much space in our facility, so this additional awareness and support for our adopters is wonderful.”

Volunteer foster parents are also in need. “For anyone who isn’t in a position to adopt a dog right now, we are always in need of folks to foster a dog temporarily,” Citrullo said. Those interested in being a foster pet parent should email the shelter at foster@harfordshelter.org or call 410-836-1090, x112.

The Humane Society of Harford County is located at 2208 Connolly Road in Fallston or online at harfordshelter.org. The shelter is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

*Limit one dog adoption fee redemption per household, dogs only, max. adoption fee of $200. Only valid only for adoptions made on 11/26/23; redemptions must be submitted between 11/28/23 and 12/22/23. Must be 18+ years old. Void where prohibited, maximum of $300,000 in adoption fees available while supplies last. See FAQs and full terms and conditions on pedigree.com/sheltersunday.