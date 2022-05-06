Two pedestrians struck in Harford County, including one child who is in ‘grave’ condition

Two pedestrians, including one child, were struck in Harford County, fire officials said.

The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company said in a tweet that the two people were struck on Northbound Route 24 at Interstate 95.

The department said that the child was transported to UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center and is in “grave” condition. The adult was flown by medevac to Shock Trauma and is in critical condition.

Route 24 is shut down both northbound and southbound between Edgewood Road and I-95.