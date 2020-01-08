A Harford County Public Schools’ employee was struck by a snow plow Wednesday morning in the parking lot of North Bend Elementary School in Jarrettsville, police said.
The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview as a precaution for minor injuries, said Kyle Andersen, a spokesman for the Harford County Sheriff's Office.
Andersen said the initial investigation indicated the woman was walking behind the snowplow while it was in reverse and it struck her.
Jillian Lader, a spokesperson for the school system, confirmed the woman was an HCPS employee, but said, for the woman’s privacy, the school system would not be releasing any additional information as of 10:30 a.m.