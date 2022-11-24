Teenager killed, two injured in Aberdeen hit-and-run crash, Maryland State Police say

A 19-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Thursday in Aberdeen, Maryland State Police said in a news release.

Troopers arrived about 2:15 a.m. to the scene on Southbound Interstate 95. Three pedestrians were putting gas in a car on the shoulder of the road when a white Sedan with tinted windows veered onto the shoulder and struck them, according to the release.

Advertisement

Guiermo Che of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene. The others, whom police haven’t identified, were transported to an area hospital, the release also said.

The search for the white 2013-2017 Audi A5 or S5 is ongoing. The car was last seen getting off I-95 South at Exit 85, according to the news release. In addition, the car might have damage to the right front bumper, headlight and fog light.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack at 410-537-1150.