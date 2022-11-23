Patterson Mill Middle School student Sebastian Robinson, left, turns on the speed as he passes teacher Kim Webster as they come to the finish line during the Patterson Mill Middle School Turkey Trot 2022 Friday, November 18, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Patterson Mill Middle School’s Turkey Trot cross-country race took participants on a scenic trek through the school’s campus on a quarter-mile course last Friday.

The annual event is sponsored by the school’s physical education department and promotes a day of activity and wellness for the Patterson Mill community.

Several staff members, including Principal Sean Abel, broke out their running shoes to participate in some friendly competition with their students. Six races, two for each grade level, were run throughout the day. While some students pushed themselves to finish with an improved time, others made their way along the course, enjoying the scenery and crossing the finish line with their friends.

“At the end of the school day, we hope they end up leaving with a sense pride and accomplishment that they not only participated but maybe improved their time,” said Matthew Roseland, Patterson Mill Middle School physical education department chair.