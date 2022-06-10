Q&A: Patterson Mill grad Caleb Daniele looking forward to career in sports broadcasting, serving as a role model for youths

As Patterson Mill High School celebrated its 13th annual graduation, Caleb Daniele, a member of the Class of 2022, reflected on how he became a role model for underclassmen at the school while realizing his dream of following in the footsteps of his father and uncles by going to the University of Maryland.

During his time at Patterson Mill, Caleb was a presidential scholar, received a sportsmanship award from the golf team and the unsung hero award from the baseball team, and was a member of the National Honor Society as well as the Student Government Association while earning an 4.5 grade-point average.

Many underclassmen looked to Caleb as a leader because this year he had the opportunity to take lead in the student section where he would set all the themes, start the chants and get everyone rowdy, he said.

“I think my school spirit and passion for the school is one of the reasons they looked up to me,” he said.

Caleb plans to study journalism and work as a sports broadcaster. As he prepares for his next journey, The Aegis caught up with him to learn more about his experience at Patterson Mill.

Q: What were some challenges you faced as you headed towards graduation?

A: There weren’t a ton of challenges that I faced heading toward graduation other than just not wanting to leave. When the last day of school rolled around, I was sad that I had to leave the place where I made so many memories.

Q: How was your experience at Patterson Mill?

A: My experience at Patterson Mill might have been one of the best high school experiences a kid could ask for. Awesome staff and an awesome environment to be in. Also, a special shout out to a fantastic student section that this school has. It was great to be a part of and lead. At every football game we had a theme, and then big games across all the other sports we also had a theme.

I would start all of the chants at the sporting events. Also, this year I incorporated a new idea inspired by UMD. During basketball games, while the visiting team was introduced, we held up newspapers and then crumbled them up and threw them up when we were introduced. We did this once against Bel Air in December, and then for the state quarterfinal game versus Smithsburg.

Q: Who helped you the most during this journey and how?

A: I had plenty of people to help me along this high school journey. I had some great friends by my side, some awesome teachers, fantastic coaches, and most importantly, my family. My family always believed in me, told me to work hard and do my best, and helped me become the person that I am today.

Q: What was your motivation to finish school?

A: My motivation to finish school was just knowing how much of an influence I am on the student body. I kept working hard because I know there are underclassmen that look up to me and I wanted to set the right example. “Senioritis” is a real thing that I never thought would be real, but I pushed through it until the end.

Q: What’s next for you?

A: Up next in the fall I will be attending the University of Maryland, College Park to major in journalism with the goal of becoming a sports broadcaster. Going to UMD is a dream come true for me as my dad and uncles all went there.

I have been a Maryland fan all of my life. It has always been my dream school, so to be able to attend is amazing.

Also, I hope to continue being a role model going forward because I love setting the right example for others and being an inspiration to others.