An Aberdeen man was convicted Thursday night by a Harford County jury of killing a Havre de Grace man last November, according to State’s Attorney Albert J. Peisinger Jr.
The jury deliberated for about five hours before returned a guilty verdict against Joseph Daniel Parrish, 27, of the 200 block of Schmechel Street, on charges of first-degree murder, witness retaliation and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The trial before Circuit Court Judge Paul Ishak lasted nine days. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 30.
First-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.
On Nov. 11, 2018, officers from Havre de Grace Police Department responded to the 200 block of North Washington Street for a report of an individual suffering from a laceration. When they arrived, officers discovered the victim, Jeffrey Coudon, was suffering from gunshot wounds.
Coudon was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he died three days later, on Nov. 14.
In April, Parrish and Robert Lee Zeman III, 33, of the 400 block of South Washington Street in Havre de Grace, were arrested in connection with the incident.
Zeman was charged with being an accessory to the murder. His trial is scheduled to begin in February.
“The citizens of Harford County delivered justice for Jeffrey Coudon and I hope that this verdict provides a measure of solace to the victim’s family,” Peisinger said.
He thanked Assistant State’s Attorneys Timothy Doory and Gabriella Vazzana and Havre de Grace Police Department for their joint efforts.