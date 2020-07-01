Harford County pavilion rentals resume, limited parks and recreation facilities reopen

Harford County is now allowing pavilion rentals to resume and has begun a limited reopening of its parks and recreation facilities, the county announced.
Pavilion rentals resumed Wednesday, and the county began reopening its parks and recreations facilities on June 29 — restarting some of its programs on an appointment-only basis, according to a news release. The county closed indoor facilities and pavilions in March to limit the spread of the coronavirus, although outdoor parks and trails remained open.
Outdoor playgrounds and recreational facilities reopened in early May, in line with the governor’s orders that eased restrictions.
County Executive Barry Glassman said he was encouraged at the steps businesses and residents took during the first phases of reopening, but cautioned that Harford County — and the country — are not yet in the clear.
“Overall, Harford County residents and businesses have done a good job reopening safely and I am proud of our progress. But surges in other states are a reminder that we are not immune,” he said. “Social distancing, facemasks in public and thorough handwashing are still important ways we can protect ourselves and those around us.”
Spokesperson for the county Cindy Mumby said rentals of the county-owned pavilions reopened after Gov. Larry Hogan relaxed restrictions on gatherings. Their reopening was announced June 26, but the county’s parks and recreation service began taking reservations earlier in the week, Mumby said. As of Wednesday, nine reservations had been made, she said.
Though they are open and the guidelines on gatherings have been retracted, protective steps like masking and social distancing are still important, Mumby said.
“We still want folks to practice social distancing and other safety practices,” she said.
County parks and rec programs and buildings are open by appointment only, Mumby said. Those include services like fitness centers. Outdoor fields and facilities, too, are available for reservation as of July 1, according to the county’s website.