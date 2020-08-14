Route 152 park-and-ride to remain in area of Old Mountain Road, MDTA says

The MDTA proposed alternate sites for the park-and-ride as part of a $1.1 billion expansion of northbound express toll lanes along a 16-mile portion of I-95 that runs from north of MD 43 in Baltimore County to north of MD 22 in Harford County. The project, which is expected to be completed in 2026, also will repair or eliminate seven aging bridges along the route. One of those is Old Mountain Road Bridge.