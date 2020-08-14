Route 152 park-and-ride to remain in area of Old Mountain Road, MDTA says

The park-and-ride at Route 152 that was to be relocated for construction of extended express lanes on Interstate 95 will remain in the area of Old Mountain Road after residents objected to other proposed sites, the Maryland Transportation Authority announced Friday.
The park-and-ride will be shifted but remain in the area of Old Mountain Road. A roundabout will also be constructed to address traffic concerns. Construction of the facility is estimated to cost between $11 million and $13 million. The environmental impacts, the MDTA said, should be minimal.
At a June 11 public meeting, the MDTA explained three possible options for the park-and-ride: move it to the intersection of Route 152 and Franklinville Road, build near the current site or don’t build it at all. More than 90 people attended the public virtual meeting, submitting comments through email.
Previously, residents objected to the proposed relocation site at Franklinville Road and they were not alone; months ago, the Harford County Council passed a resolution urging the MDTA to reexamine the proposed sites for the lot’s relocation.
In the resolution, residents said they were against the proposed relocation to the Franklinville Road because it would increase traffic on Franklinville and Old Joppa roads beyond their capacities. The resolution also cited some environmental concerns.
“Based on additional technical analysis and input from the public, a determination has been made to move forward with the Old Mountain Road location and to drop the Franklinville Road site location,” the MDTA wrote in a statement.
The Franklinville Road option would have provided more than 200 parking spaces, and construction would have cost approximately $8 million, the MDTA said at the June meeting.
The existing park-and-ride is well-used, the MDTA reported, and has 309 spaces. The park-and-ride will close during construction of the Route 152 interchange, which is scheduled to begin in winter 2021 or early 2022. According to the MDTA’s timeline of the project, construction on the Route 152 interchange is estimated to end in 2023.
The MDTA proposed alternate sites for the park-and-ride as part of a $1.1 billion expansion of northbound express toll lanes along a 16-mile portion of I-95 that runs from north of MD 43 in Baltimore County to north of MD 22 in Harford County. The project, which is expected to be completed in 2026, also will repair or eliminate seven aging bridges along the route. One of those is Old Mountain Road Bridge.